Ryan Stegman Is Off The X-Men After The X-Men 2026 Annual In March

Artist Ryan Stegman is off Marvel Comics' X-Men series after the X-Men 2026 Annual out in March 2026

Stegman teases a secret new writing and art project following his X-Men departure

Known for Venom and Spider-Man, Stegman made a major impact on the post-Krakoan X-Men era

X-Men 2026 Annual features a mutant threat forcing artists to manifest monsters into reality

Ryan Stegman was the big artistic get when the X-Men relaunched after the Krakoan Age for X-Men: From The Ashes in 2024. However, the artist, also known for his dynamic artwork on Marvel Comics titles featuring characters such as Venom, Spider-Man, She-Hulk, and X-23, is moving on, with Netho Diaz and Tony Daniel drawing the upcoming monthly issues of the series. And on his revived Substack newsletter for 2026, he tells us, "Anywho, first things first—I'm no longer drawing X-Men. Well, that's not entirely true. I'm writing an X-Men Annual that Steve Skroce is drawing, and I'm drawing some of that. But THEN, I'm officially done with the X-Men for the foreseeable future. I had a great time working on the title and love the X-Men fans. Sort of. Beyond that, I'm working on a billion covers and a secret project that I am very excited about. I will be writing and drawing a thing, and that's all I can say!!!!"

Ryan Stegman began his career adapting novels, with his first professional work on Magician Apprentice (based on Raymond E. Feist's novel). In 2010, he signed an exclusive deal with Marvel, leading to runs on series like She-Hulk, Superior Spider-Man (with Dan Slott, starting in 2013), Uncanny Avengers, and Inhumans. Stegman's breakthrough came from his collaboration with writer Donny Cates on the 2018 Venom relaunch, which became a massive hit and extended into events like Absolute Carnage and King in Black. Beyond Marvel, Stegman co-founded KLC Press in 2021 and launched his first creator-owned series, Vanish (with Cates, 2022, Image Comics), followed by co-writing The Schlub (2023). He also consulted on the character Knull for the third Venom film Venom: The Last Dance.

X-Men Annual (2026) #1 by Ryan Stegman, Steve Skroce, Sanford Greene

When an all-new mutant menace known as the Creationist forces four artists to visualize monsters that tear through reality, the X-Men must survive an attack where imagination itself becomes the enemy. Now they have to stop the Creationist before his nightmare visions consume the world in an epic issue featuring several superstar guest artists.

