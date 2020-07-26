Sabaa Tahir Announces Second Ember In The Ashes Graphic Novel #SDCC

On the Boom Studios panel currently playing out on Comic-Con@Home we got the news that Sabaa Tahir, co-creator of the A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel published a couple of weeks ago and based on her Ember In The Ashes novels. She told the assembled global crowd "there will be another one, I just sent in an outline for it so I'm super super excited. We don't have a title yet, I can't tell you what it's about yet because it's not edited, but it is going to take place of course in the Ember world. It will also be a prequel I can share that with you. And we might see some of our other faves… some other characters who I shall not name and so we might be revisiting these characters."

Boom President Filip Sablik added "Awesome so if you were already excited to run out and get a copy of A Thief Among Trees which is which is out now available in bookstores and comic book shops, you know that you've got another one to look forward to because this is the official announcement of the second graphic novel." We'll take that. You can see the whole panel below as it is still playing out.

BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours | Comic-Con@Home 2020 BOOM! Studios returns with exclusive news about some of the year's biggest new books—and first looks at your newest comic book obsessions! Join a star-studded panel of Sabaa Tahir (A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel), Nicole Andelfinger (A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel), Gabby Rivera (b.b. free), Matt Kindt (Folklords), and John Allison (Giant Days) discuss the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, Archaia, BOOM! Box and KaBOOM! and more surprises! Moderated by Filip Sablik (president, publishing and marketing, BOOM! Studios).