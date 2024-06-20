Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ghost rider, september 2024, spirits of vengeance

Sabir Pirzada & Sean Damien Hill's New Spirits Of Vengeance Ongoing

Marvel is calling the new Spirits Of Vengeance comic book series by Sabir Pirzada and Sean Damien Hill "ongoing". So that's at least ten issues.

Article Summary New ongoing Spirits Of Vengeance series to launch in September.

Team-up includes iconic Ghost Riders Blaze, Ketch, Reyes, and more.

The series starts with Vengeance targeting past and present Ghost Riders.

Issue #1 features art by Sean Damien Hill, cover by Kendrick Lim.

Marvel is calling the new Spirits Of Vengeance comic book series by Sabir Pirzada and Sean Damien Hill "ongoing". So that's at least ten issues. Launching in September, Vengeance hunts Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, Kushala, the Hood, and more.

"A DARK ENTITY RETURNS TO SNUFF OUT GHOST RIDERS PAST AND PRESENT IN SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE! From Johnny Blaze to Danny Ketch to Robbie Reyes, the Spirit of Vengeance burns through the souls of many characters in the Marvel Universe. This September, everyone who dares to call themselves Ghost Rider will be targeted by a reawakened enemy in SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE! Written by Sabir Pirzada (Cult of Carnage: Misery) and drawn by an all-star lineup of artists starting with Sean Damien Hill (Moon Knight: City of the Dead), SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE promises to be a major turning point for the Ghost Rider mythos. The ongoing series kicks off when Vengeance, one of the most notorious entities in the Marvel Universe, returns and embarks on a vicious hunt to take down fellow spirits. As he grows more powerful with each slay, the Ghost Riders you know will journey to unexpected places to seek new power… "JOHNNY BLAZE! DANNY KETCH! ROBBIE REYES! THE HOOD! KUSHALA! Many have borne the title Spirit of Vengeance and as its most recent claimant has embarked on its final ride to explosive results, others still stir in the darker corners of the Marvel Universe! And one, in particular, has a stronger connection to two Ghost Riders than the rest, and after years, it's ready to show its fangs again at last… "It's finally time for Michael Badilino to make his long-awaited return as Vengeance, aided by the likes of Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, and more," Pirzada teased. "The bloody new era for the Spirits of Vengeance starts here — with a shocking ending you won't see coming."

Spirits Of Vengeance #1 will be published on the 18th of September.

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1

Written by SABIR PIRZADA

Art by SEAN DAMIEN HILL

Cover by KENDRICK LIM

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

On Sale 9/18

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!