Saga #55 Finally? Thank FOC It's Sunday 12th December

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

The Punk Frogs debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #125, with a 1:10 tiered cover.

Arrowsmith #1 launches from Kurt Busiek and Carlos Pacheco at Image Comics, returnable to registered retailers, with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers

and at Image Comics, returnable to registered retailers, with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers The return of Saga with Saga #55, the half-way point. All comic book stores rejoice!

The second date Omnibus from Marvel Comics, for June 1962.

The Something Is Killing The Children #1-#5 slaughter pack is up from Boom.

Quad #1 launches by Eduardo Schaal from Behemoth Comics – "In the last decades of the 21st century, a Massive Solar Storm hit planet Earth, destroying all technology in its way. Global communications were lost, nuclear reactors collapsed, the climate suffered the worst drastic changes and financial systems were gone. The survivors had to adapt to the harsh new reality. New societies were built over the ruins of those that crumbled. Four generations have passed. The mechanic Terah and her black cat Elvis accept a quick and simple repairing job in the middle of nowhere. There's something odd about this job. It's never really simple."

New Men #1 by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande launches from Action Lab.

and launches from Action Lab. Adventures Of Adrienne James #1 and #2 by Matt Medney, Bruce Edwards and Geraldo Borges from Heavy Metal Magazine are both up for FOC. Late…

and from Heavy Metal Magazine are both up for FOC. Late… Everything Sucks #1 by Michael Sweater from Silver Sprocket Press that also includes stickers and posters

from Silver Sprocket Press that also includes stickers and posters Juniper #1 by Natham Tomsic, Georgina Brown and Lorenzo Colangelli launches for $1.99 from Scout Comics.

and launches for $1.99 from Scout Comics. Perhapanauts launches a new series, Triangle #1, by creators Todd DeZago and Craig Rousseau.

