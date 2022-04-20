Sam Kieth & Chris Ryall Takes The Hollows From IDW To Image Comics

The Hollows was a comic book series published in 2012 and 2013 from IDW Publishing, by Sam Kieth and Chris Ryall. about a "near-future Japan, where burned-out husks-the Hollows-wantonly devour souls throughout the city. Far above, a segment of society lives safely in giant tree-cities, but the problems below have a way of growing out of control… When living above the chaos and soul-stealing "hollows" is no longer an option, can Kobayashi manage to rise above the impending doom that surrounds he and his loved ones…?" Ten years later and The Hollows is coming to Image Comics, with a new one-shot.

Critically acclaimed artist Sam Kieth and writer Chris Ryall team up for a science fiction adventure in the upcoming The Hollows. This dystopian one-shot story will hit shelves from Image Comics in July. In this specially priced, extra-length comic, readers are transported to a near-future Japan, where spectral, once-human husks prey on the unfortunates who couldn't find salvation in the skyscraper-like trees that now dominate the decimated landscape. A discredited scientist works furiously to find a cure, until a one-eyed orphan girl and her pet, uh, Urp, force him to rethink everything he knows… "Working with Sam Kieth is always an invigorating, inspiring time," said Ryall. "The Hollows was a true blending of our ideas, worlds, and styles into something wholly unique and engaging for me as his co-creator. And I hope people who read it feel the same way." The Hollows one-shot will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, July 27.

This may be from Syzygy Publishing, Chris Ryall and Ashley Wood's new publishing venture through Image Comics. Ryall was most recently President, Publisher and CCO at IDW, there over almost two decades, with a brief sojourn at Skybound. Sam Kieth is a comic book creator best known for an early Image Comics title from 30 years ago, The Maxx, which was adapted as a cartoon on MTV.