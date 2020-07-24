Sandman Crossover With Locke & Key Has An Early #0 in October

November sees the launch of the Locke & Key/Sandman crossover, Hell And Gone, from IDW Publishing. But in October, IDW has found a way to launch an early precursor to the much-anticipated series. A Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell And Gone #0 issue to lead up to Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell And Gone #1 by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, in consultation with Neil Gaiman.

The comic will contain a reprint of the one-shot Locke & Key: Open The Moon, featuring the Moon Key that can allow someone to pass peacefully to the afterlife, alongside Sandman #22 from Season Of Mists that saw Dream travelling to Hell to retrieve his former lover Nada who he had condemned to torment. As he arrives, Lucifer expels all the demons and damned souls from Hell, abdicates as its ruler, and gives Morpheus the key to Hell's gates, which also led to the spin-off comic book, and eventual TV series, Lucifer.

LOCKE & KEY SANDMAN HELL & GONE #0

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG200567

(W) Joe Hill (A/CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

If you think you can unlock the gates of Hell and just invite yourself in, you must be Dreaming!

The Sandman Universe crossover begins here, with this specially priced re-introduction of the storylines and characters who populate next month's landmark event series.

First, in the Eisner-winning Locke & Key tale, "Open the Moon," meet Chamberlin Locke, patriarch of the Locke family, whose Moon Key began to unlock the events of this event series.

Next, journey with the Lord of Dreams to Lucifer's domain in the chapter of Sandman's epic "Season of Mists" storyline that sees the Key to Hell change hands in a most momentous way.

And join IDW and DC Comics next month for Locke & Key: Hell & Gone #1 by L&K co-creators Hill and Rodriguez! In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99

It is also accompanied by the concluding Locke & Key mini-series.

LOCKE & KEY IN PALE BATTALIONS GO #3 (OF 3)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG200568

(W) Joe Hill (A/CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

Jonathan Locke uses the power of the Anywhere Key to flee the slaughter in Ypres and return to Keyhouse. But now the door is open between Flanders Fields and Lovecraft, Massachusetts… and the sinister Oberlutenant Eric Murnau has led a small band through to claim the magical keys for Germany!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 SRP: $3.99