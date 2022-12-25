Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1 Preview: Going Hollywood

Welcome to our preview of Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1, where the intrepid crime-solving duo of Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland must solve a disappearance in Los Angeles! Joining me today is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I must politely warn it not to try to take over the world this time. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about this exciting new issue.

SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #1

DC Comics

0922DC301

1022DC151 – Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1 Alex Eckman-Lawn Cover – $4.99

1022DC152 – Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1 Tyler Crook Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

The cataclysmic conclusion of the Eisner Award-winning horror hit is here at last…and to say anything more would ruin the only finale more shocking than the end of the world itself! No one is safe and everything can change in an instant!

In Shops: 12/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

