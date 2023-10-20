Saturday Morning Adventures D&D Return in IDW January 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, godzilla, january 2024, my little pony, Solicits

Saturday Morning Adventures Dungeons & Dragons return with a second season in IDW Publishing's January 2024 solicits and solicitations from David Booher and George Kambadais. As well as Valentine's Day My Little Pony and Godzilla books. And My Little Pony also get their own Roller Derby. As well as original titles, You Wish by Jeff Victor and In Utero by Chris Gooch.

D&D SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2 #1 CVR A KAMBADAIS

IDW-PRH

NOV231027

NOV231028 – D&D SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2 #1 CVR B ESCORZAS

(W) David Booher (A / CA) George Kambadais

Some time has passed since the team's adventure in Waterdeep. Now Dungeon Master is growing weaker with an unknown ailment, and while thoughts of returning home are never far from their minds, the team must save their mentor and friend. Sailing between planes in their Spelljammer, the party finds themselves on the swashbuckling Sword Coast. With Venger closing in and pirates blocking the way forward, can our heroes cure Dungeon Master before it's too late? Eisner-nominated writer David M. Booher and George Kambadais are back to kick off a massive plane-hopping quest featuring brand-new locations and some very familiar faces never seen in cartoon form!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

GODZILLA VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL #1 CVR A PENDERGAST

IDW-PRH

NOV231035

NOV231036 – GODZILLA VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL #1 CVR B SMITH

NOV231037 – GODZILLA VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL #1 CVR C 10 COPY HOUND

(W) Zoe Tunnell (A / CA) Dani Pendergast

Is there anything as romantic as seeing the world together? Hopping from country to country to take in the sights and splendor in the fleeting seconds before Godzilla smashes the skyline? Truly, there's nothing like the thrill of an international game of cat and mouse between an intrepid amateur kaiju researcher and a global kaiju-response lieutenant. But when you're up against Godzilla, it's hard to have a bigger "CRUSH."

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

MLP CLASSICS VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL #1 CVR A AYOUB

IDW-PRH

NOV231038

NOV231039 – MLP CLASSICS VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL #1 CVR B RICHARD

NOV231040 – MLP CLASSICS VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL #1 CVR C 10 COPY JUSTASU

(W) Megan Brown (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

In fair Verpona, where we hang our streamers, two party-planning businesses, both alike in silliness, reignite their ancient rivalry. A pair of star-crossed ponies, Pinkie Pie and Cheese Sandwich, fall in love, causing the Capulets and Montagues to start polishing their sparkliest party cannons. It's up to the pair to help their companies find common ground before Princess Cadance bans them from ever partying again!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

MLP KENBUCKY ROLLER DERBY #1 CVR A HAINES

IDW-PRH

NOV231041

NOV231042 – MLP KENBUCKY ROLLER DERBY #1 CVR B MEBBERSON

(W) Casey Gilly (A / CA) Natalie Haines

Lace up your skates, everypony, we're heading to the Kenbucky Roller Derby! After getting rejected from the local roller derby team, Sunny sets out to form her own team. Thanks to self-appointed team manager Pipp and her ClipTrot sleuthing skills, they find the perfect pony to join them: Tracy Tailspin, retired derby legend! And she lives right in Maretime Bay! Tracy agrees to help on one condition: Sunny must complete a super-challenging skating obstacle course. But with her sights set on the Kenbucky Roller Derby, nothing can stand in her way!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

D&D FORTUNE FINDER #3 CVR A DUNBAR

IDW-PRH

NOV231025

NOV231026 – D&D FORTUNE FINDER #3 CVR B JARO

(W) Jim Zub (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Max Dunbar

Finder, now a part of a group of Dustmen morticians, still has amnesia, but that's far from his biggest problem. A series of corpses found around Sigil have traces of a strange magical energy that's tearing the fabric of reality itself, and if the murderer isn't stopped soon, Finder won't have a chance to find out who they really are before the end of everything. The mystery deepens in the series inspired by the new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

HUNGER AND DUSK #6 CVR A WILDGOOSE (MR)

IDW-PRH

NOV231029

NOV231030 – HUNGER AND DUSK #6 CVR B CHIANG (MR)

NOV231031 – HUNGER AND DUSK #6 CVR C TALASKI BROWN (MR)

NOV231032 – HUNGER AND DUSK #6 CVR D 10 COPY SKETCH (MR)

NOV231033 – HUNGER AND DUSK #6 CVR E 25 COPY B&W (MR)

NOV231034 – HUNGER AND DUSK #6 CVR F 50 COPY CHIANG (MR)

(W) Gwendolyn Willow Wilson (A / CA) Christian Wildgoose

The dream of the human and orc alliance has died. Our beloved orc princess, Tara, now travels along the road north alone, heading home in search of her old life.But before Tara can get home, she'll face incredible danger… and discover a secret that will change everything.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

MY LITTLE PONY BEST OF RARITY

IDW-PRH

NOV231043

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brenda Hickey

Representing the element of generosity in its most dashing form, Rarity and the love she has for her friends glimmers through the darkest of times. From overcoming the Nightmare Forces to keeping everyone in Ponyville fashion-forward, revisit the moments that make Rarity just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside! Collecting My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #42, My Little Pony: Micro-Series #3, and My Little Pony: Friends Forever #13 and #29.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG FANG HUNTER #1 CVR A HAMMERSTROM

IDW-PRH

NOV231044

NOV231045 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG FANG HUNTER #1 CVR B HUGHES

NOV231046 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG FANG HUNTER #1 CVR C 10 COPY FONSECA

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Mauro Fonseca (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

Long have legends swirled of the mysterious and fantastic power of… the eighth Chaos Emerald! At least, that's the rumor Fang the Hunter has heard. And he's going to track this treasure down with a little help from his gang, Bark the Polar Bear and Bean the Dynamite! First stop: that Chaos Emerald expert himself, Sonic the Hedgehog! The first Classic-era Sonic the Hedgehog miniseries from IDW featuring the jerky jerboa from Sonic Superstars: Fang the Hunter! A Fang 30th anniversary special event!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

STAR TREK #16 CVR A TO

IDW-PRH

NOV231047

NOV231048 – STAR TREK #16 CVR B BEALS

NOV231049 – STAR TREK #16 CVR C WARD

NOV231050 – STAR TREK #16 CVR D 10 BARTOK FA

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing (CA) Marcus To

The Tzenkethi Festival of Supremacy has come at a heavy cost for Captain Sisko when members of the Theseus crew members lose their lives to gargantuan beasts. But despite seeing through the battle and warding off the ancient reptilian species, Sisko finds himself overshadowed by the Romulans and their efforts to persuade the Tzenkethi into an alliance. All the while, Cardassia joins the bid to win over the reptilian species in hopes of taking advantage of their new war fleet. Can Sisko convince this cunning yet brute force-favoring species of Starfleet ideals… or do the Federation's foes have a point?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

STAR TREK DEFIANT #11 CVR A FEEHAN

IDW-PRH

NOV231051

NOV231052 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #11 CVR B UNZUETA

NOV231053 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #11 CVR C ALVARADO

NOV231054 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #11 CVR D 10 FEEHAN B&W

NOV231055 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #11 CVR E 25 LENDL

NOV231056 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #11 CVR F 50 LENDL FA

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Mike Feehan

The Defiant crew faces their most dangerous bounty in the finale of Defiant arc two! Iotion gangster Benny the Munch is in town looking to expand his turf, and he's not stopping until he owns every living being in the galaxy. Meanwhile, when Captain Worf sends Nymira on an undercover mission to uncover the infamous mobster's grand plans, she finds herself volunteering her captain to fight Benny's prized Gorn goon in a Kreel death tournament known as the Kash-Baht Death Crucible. Whoops!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

STAR TREK DEFIANT ANNUAL #1 CVR A ROSANAS

IDW-PRH

NOV231057

NOV231058 – STAR TREK DEFIANT ANNUAL #1 CVR B KANGAS

NOV231059 – STAR TREK DEFIANT ANNUAL #1 CVR C 10 COPY RAHZZAH

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Ramon Rosanas

After the classified information she stole from the Klingon High Council fails to earn back her favor with Romulan intelligence, Commander Sela is forced to take drastic action and turns back the clock-literally. But what was supposed to be a surefire plan to correct her failed coup over the Klingons quickly spirals into chaos when the technology malfunctions and sends her to a devastated war-torn past with the last person Sela ever wanted to see again-her mother, Tasha Yar.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #5 CVR A BOO

IDW-PRH

NOV231060

NOV231061 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #5 CVR B CHARM

NOV231062 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #5 CVR C 10 COPY BOO B&W

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Greco Ornella (CA) Sweeney Boo

Starfleet's Evasive Maneuvers exam has turned into an actual battle for survival as Jean-Luc and his classmates find themselves facing the very real threat of death by vacuum of space! They can't reach Starfleet, and enemy Romulans continue invading their ship. Can Picard and his crewmates outmaneuver the enemy in their first-ever ship-on-ship space battle, or will he, in his first role as acting captain, succumb to the chaos and shouting matches among his crew?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #10 CVR A SCHOENING

IDW-PRH

NOV231063

NOV231064 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #10 CVR B HO

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Leonardo and Shredder are hurled through space and time when the Forever Blade is shattered! It's up to the rest of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to finish the fight back in NYC and rescue their brother, in addition to keeping an eye out for the time breach they were warned about. Meanwhile, transported back to ancient Japan, Shredder has set his sights on a replacement sword! The Eddiku Trilogy continues in Saturday Morning Adventures!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN TP

IDW-PRH

NOV231065

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai

The Heroes in a Half Shell and the Rabbit Ronin join forces once again in this new adventure from beloved Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pursue the evil cyborg genius Dr. WhereWhen through a time portal… and emerge in feudal Japan! There, they encounter Usagi, 20 years into the samurai's future but decades after the arrival of Dr. WhereWhen… who has already carved himself a fiefdom using mechanized clockwork samurai robots… with the intention of conquering both the past and current timelines! Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's TMNT first crossed over with Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo in 1986, and since then, their encounters have extended to numerous comic adventures and multiple animated series. This newest tale deepens the connection between the anthropomorphic animals as they struggle to save both their worlds from a sinister villain the likes of which none of the heroes have seen before!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

YOU WISH GN VOL 01

IDW-PRH

NOV231066

(W) Jeff Victor (A) Jeff Victor

What if you found a genie's magic lamp, and rubbed it only to discover that you were the genie? Avery McLean is just your normal ten-year-old tomboy, helping her dad run a tiny, run-down gas station in the middle of the desert. With no friends and no fun to be had, Avery has been teaching herself to do card tricks to entertain passing motorists, figuring that her lonely life could use a little magic. Little does she know how much magic is about to drop right in her lap! By releasing the power hidden within a dusty old lamp, Avery and her new companion Gribblet are thrust into a stunning supernatural world, to discover her own power, save her family, and find answers to questions that will change her life forever. Jeff Victor's debut graphic novel is a captivating adventure for fans of Bone, Amulet, and 5 Worlds.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

IN UTERO GN

IDW-PRH

NOV231067

(W) Chris Gooch (A) Chris Gooch

Akira meets Aliens, and Annihilation meets Evangelion, in this coming-of-age monster tale from award-winning graphic novelist Chris Gooch. Twelve years after a disastrous explosion, young Hailey is dropped off by her mum at a holiday camp in a dilapidated shopping mall. Alienated from the other kids, she connects with an eerie older teen named Jen… but soon dark horrors awaken, and the two new friends are caught up in a cataclysmic battle between two terrifying creatures who have been lying dormant all this time. One of Australia's most acclaimed young graphic novelists, Chris Gooch expertly crafts a taut and intimate thriller about mothers and daughters, the monstrous and the mundane, and the power of friendship in the midst of catastrophe.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

