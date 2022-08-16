Savage Avengers #4 Preview: Conan Crucified by Thulsa Doom

As Miles "Deathlok" Morales faces an identity crisis in this preview of Savage Avengers #4, Conan the Barbarian finds himself at the mercy of one of his greatest enemies. No, not international copyright! It's Thulsa Doom, you cynical bastards! Check out the preview below.

Savage Avengers #4

by David Pepose & Carlos Magno, cover by Leinil Yu

WHO IS DEATHLOK? [[Consciousness rebooting…]] Tasked with pursuing Conan the Barbarian, the cybernetic hunter known as Deathlok must now come to terms with his past. [[Where am I?]] And with Conan in the hands of Thulsa Doom, the Savage Avengers must turn to the unlikeliest of sources for aid. [[101100… Is that my face?]] How did one hero's sacrifice lead to the end of the world? [[WARNING: Temporal safeties disengaged.]] Without their ticket back to the present, can the Savage Avengers stop Set's return in the past – or will the snake god conquer the planet thousands of years ahead of schedule?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620290400411

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.