Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: sorcerer supreme, Steve Orlando. Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch Becoming Sorcerer Supreme? (Spoilers)

Scarlet Witch becoming Sorcerer Supreme after today's Scarlet Witch & The Vision #5? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Scarlet Witch is rumored to become Marvel's new Sorcerer Supreme after The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #5.

Sorcerer Supreme #1 launches in December 2025 with Scarlet Witch creative team members returning.

Hints in The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #5 suggest big changes and Wanda's transformation ahead.

The aftermath of One World Under Doom paves the way for Wanda's rise to Marvel's top magic role.

Courtesy of the upcoming Sorcerer Supreme #1 comic launching at the end of December, it looks like Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch, is taking the role, as the writer is longtime Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando, the colourist is Scarlet Witch's Ruth Redmond, and the editor is Alanna Smith, editor of Scarlet Witch. All of whom are working on today's The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #5. But are there any indications in the comic itself that we are going to get Scarlet Witch: Sorcerer Supreme? Maybe if you read in between the lines…

Showing off Scarlet Witch's more extensive abilities alongside those of The Vision. And as the comic book comes to an end… suggesting changes are coming, but that the Scarlet Witch will return.

Just potentially with some big changes? Such as being the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth?

Sorcerer Supreme #1

Published December 31, 2025

Writer: Steve Orlando

Penciller: Bernard Chang

THE SORCERER SUPREME IS DEAD. LONG LIVE THE SORCERER SUPREME. In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold, new path. Will this rogue Sorcerer Supreme bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin? The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #5 by Steve Orlando, Russell Dauterman, Jacopo Camagni

THE GRIPS OF GARGANTOS! Vision and Wanda have uncovered the truth behind the Graverealm and now must face its progenitor…GARGANTOS! But with all odds stacked up against them, can they free themselves from the grips of Gargantos? The two must put faith in each other one last time to defy death itself, even as Vision's new form begins to take its toll…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!