Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: scarlet witch, tva

Scarlet Witch Did Get Squashed By A Mountain In TVA #4 (Spoilers)

This Scarlet Witch Did Indeed Get Squashed By A Mountain In TVA #4 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Scarlet Witch variant crushed by mountain in TVA #4, echoing her fate in Multiverse of Madness.

Artist Pere Perez clarifies this Scarlet Witch is not MCU's Wanda but a similar variant.

MCU-like Scarlet Witch surprises readers, resembling Elizabeth Olsen with familiar quirks.

Spider-Gwen puts Scarlet Witch scenario on pause as TVA unveils more secrets.

Last month , Bleeding Cool had pointed out that TVA #3 by written by Loki and Daredevil Born Again TV series writer Katharyn Blair and Pere Perez, had been solicited as a multiverse story including elements of the MCU and comics book realities. And referenced events from the MCU and the Loki TV series specifically, leading to a mysterious figure in the basement, a Scarlet Witch looking just like she had in the most recent Doctor Strange movie.

And this month's TVA #4 has Spider-Gwen just put that on pause for now.

Which is never really a good idea. Bleeding Cool had pointed out that this Scarlet Witch in the TVA basement… looked a bit like the one from the MCU.

Something that TVA artist Pere Perez confirmed on Instagram, "to address all the questions about it that I'm getting: yes, this is the same Wanda Maximoff played by Elisabeth Olsen on the MCU films. The other question, if it means that this comic is MCU continuity or any other issues about how this ties in with the movies or other comics, please ask the editor Jordan White, the writer Katharyn Blair or, I don't know… Kevin Feige?"

When we last saw her in Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, she was bringing Wundagore down upon herself, crushing her in the process.

And Spider-Gwen seems to remember this as well in today's TVA #4.

But bear in mind what Perez then had to say after the internet exploded last time…

Pere Perez posted to Instagram after deleting that earlier post, saying "Okay, I think I must clarify this: the Scarlett Witch that appears in our TVA book is NOT the MCU Wanda. That's a very similar variant, please check out the next issues of the book for further information. I'm sorry if I brought any confusion with my previous post (which I have taken down to avoid more confusion). So, that was me putting my foot on my mouth, as I do most of the time. MCU and Marvel Comics are not the same thing."

So it's just another Scarlet Witch that looks just like Elizabeth Olsen, dresses in the MCU clothes, has Darkhold fingers and also dropped a mountain dropped on head after fighting Doctor Strange. How many of those can there be? I mean, I suppose, it is an infinite multiverse…

TVA #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250906

(W) Katharyn Blair, Ryan North (A/CA) Pere Perez

A TIME TO FIGHT! The R&D Team is circling in on the cause of the Madness and its connection to the TVA's not-so-nonexistent Department of Deferment. But as they dig deeper into the TVA's secrets, they'll find that some dangers should never be uncovered. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!