Scholastic Brings Its Kids Graphic Novel Imprint Graphix To The UK

Scholastic brings kids graphic novel imprint Graphix to the UK with Dav Pilkey's Dog Man, Raina Telgemeier, Sarah Bowie, Jim Smith and more

Article Summary Scholastic launches Graphix kids graphic novel imprint in the UK during the London Book Fair.

Popular titles include works by Dav Pilkey, Raina Telgemeier, and new children's manga series.

British authors join the lineup, expanding the reach of Scholastic's celebrated graphic novels.

Graphix leads US sales, aims to inspire UK readers with innovative storytelling and educational value.

Scholastic established the Graphix imprint in 2005 to publish comic books and for kids. Hits include Dav Pilkey's Dog Man and Captain Underpants, Amulet, Baby-Sitters Club, Wings Of Fire, Five Nights At Freddy's, Bone and graphic novels by Raina Telgemeier.

Now, to coincide with London Book Fair, they are launching the Graphix imprint in the UK as well, with the comics of Pilkey and Telgemeier alongside authors Kazu Kibuishi, Molly Knox Ostertag and three new children's manga series, Unico by Osamu Tezuka, Samuel Sattin and Gurihuru; Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms by Yoshino Koyoka; and Hikaru in the Light! by Mai Matsuda. They will also add the work of British authors Sarah Bowie, Jim Smith, Rosie Talbot and Sarah Maxwell. And they have recent Scholastic Graphix additions Aoife Dooley's Squid Squad, Denzell Dankwah's The Power Keepers and Wilomina: The Land of Dreams and Nightmares by John Chalmers and Sandra Marrs.

Scholastic Fiction publisher Lauren Fortune said: "Scholastic has a very strong track record of publishing the books that children really want to read, never more so than in our market-leading list of graphic novels and manga publishing. We know that children love their accessibility and strong visual storytelling and the opportunities that they provide to learn about our world or journey to mind-blowing fantasy lands. We are excited to bring all of these brilliant books under one umbrella so that we can continue to advocate for graphic novels and manga as legitimate reading formats that benefit children's literacy and amplify their discoverability to inspire a future generation of readers and creators."

In the US, it was notable that all the kids graphic novels selling over 100,000 in 2024, were from Scholastic Graphix. And while Scholastic has a strong presence in that market in the UK, especially with Dav Pilkey, in the UK there are also strong presences from other non-Scholastic kids graphic novel creators, Jamie Smart, Alice Oseman and John Patrick Green. Might things change by next year? Or will Scholastic poach Jamie Smart away from David Fickling Books?

