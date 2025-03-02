Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dav Pilkey, dog man

The Graphic Novels That Sold Over 100,000 Copies In Bookstores In 2024

Graphic novels selling over 100,000 in bookstores, Dog Man, Amulet, Cat Kid, Wings Of Fire, Baby-Sitters Club, Five Nights At Freddy's & Smile

Article Summary Discover the best-selling graphic novels in North America in 2024, featuring top children's comic books.

Dav Pilkey dominates 2024 with Dog Man hitting over 1.3 million sales; a must-read for young readers.

Explore popular series like Amulet, Baby-Sitters Club, and Wings Of Fire captivating young audiences.

Scholastic/Graphix emerges as the top publisher in children's graphic novels with mega-hits in 2024.

These are the children's comic books that sold over a hundred thousand copies in print in 2024 in the bookstore market in North America, as recorded by NPD BookScan, which tracks approximately 85% of the print market. Dav Pilkey's Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder released in March sold just under 1.3 million copies, the best selling children's book of the year. Dog Man and, to a lesser extent, Cat Kid dominated, with two Dog Man releases in 2024 topping sales, with the backlist filling much of the rest of it. But also a strong presence for the Amulet, Baby-Sitters Club and Wings Of Fire graphic novels, with Five Nights at Freddy's and Smile making it in. And every single one published by Scholastic/Graphix, at this stage establishing them as the biggest publisher of print comics in the world. Forget the Big Two, when it comes to comics in America there is the Big One.

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 1,273,926 copies sold

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 1,273,926 copies sold Dog Man: Big Jim Begins by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 664,819 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 664,819 copies. Amulet: Waverider by Kazu Kibuishi from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 126,460 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 126,460 copies. The Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Walking Disaster by Ann M. Martin and Ellen T. Crenshaw from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 125,856 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 125,856 copies. Wings of Fire: Escaping Peril by Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 110,477 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 110,477 copies. Baby-Sitters Little Sister by Karen's Sleepover by Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina . Scholastic/Graphix has sold 110,052 copies.

. Scholastic/Graphix has sold 110,052 copies. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 272,251 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 272,251 copies. Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 264,818 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 264,818 copies. Dog Man: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 149,067 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 149,067 copies. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 140,878 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 140,878 copies. Dog Man by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 136,582 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 136,582 copies. Dog Man: Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 133,864 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 133,864 copies. Dog Man Unleashed by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 122,402 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 122,402 copies. Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 121,506 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 121,506 copies. Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy by Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 114,865 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 114,865 copies. Five Nights at Freddy's: Fazbear Frights Graphic Novel Collection 4 by Scott Cawthon . Scholastic/Graphix has sold 112,603 copies.

. Scholastic/Graphix has sold 112,603 copies. Dog Man: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 110,896 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 110,896 copies. Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 108,312 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 108,312 copies. Dog Man and Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 104,993 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 104,993 copies. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 103,342 copies.

from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 103,342 copies. Smile by Raina Telgemeier from Scholastic/Graphix has sold 101,253 copies.

