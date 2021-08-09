Scholastic To Publish Spy Ninjas and Hunt A Killer Graphic Novels

Scholastic has acquired publishing rights to two licensed mystery-solving licenses, the YouTube franchise Spy Ninjas and the murder-mystery game Hunt A Killer. And among other things, they will be turning them into comic books.

Spy Ninjas with 400 million monthly views and more 38 million subscribers gets more than one million views in the first hour of going live. As well as a tie-in toyline from Playmates, they will be publishing their first Spy Ninjas graphic novel and activity book, a paperback trifold spy-kit activity book with an add-on item related to the story, in the autumn of 2022.

While Hunt A Killer, is a line of physical interactive mystery, sci-fi, and horror-themed games, available at retail and as subscription, has sold more than two million games since debuting in 2016. As well as original YA novels, each by a different author, Scholastic will adapt them all as graphic novels.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America. This kind of publishing extension using other brands, with graphic novels being one of many options for extending an idea is another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries, and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea, or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.