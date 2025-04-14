Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Blink And You'll Miss It, Ethan S. Parker

SCOOP: Blink And You'll Miss It by Ethan S Parker from Boom Studios in August 2025

Bleeding Cool gets the word that Blink And You'll Miss It is a new comic book series written by Ethan S Parker, coming from Boom Studios, with the first issue to be published in August 2025. With covers by Tom Browning, Dylan Burnett, and Rebecca Puebla, it is likely that one of them is the series artist. Look to find out something more in around a month…

Ethan S. Parker is a comic book writer who made his industry debut with the Image Comics horror/fantasy series Kill Your Darlings, with Griffin Sheridan and Bob Quinn, and more recently Hello Darkness from Boom Studios and the upcoming-also-for-August 2025 Godzilla: Escape The Darkness with Griffin Sheridan and Pablo Tunica from IDW Publishing. Ethan is also widely known for creating podcasts and other online content for imprints like KLC Press, Ashcan Press, and Jinxworld, with creators such as Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, Brian Michael Bendis, and Matthew Rosenberg. He is also working on a mystery project with his constant partner Griffin Sheridan and artist Bob Quinn for Dstlry involving the Blackstar Dominion. But this new thing from Boom Studios is something else entirely. Will it also be written with Griffin Sheridan? Could be. What it's actually about? Oh, come on, it's far too soon for us to even speculate about something like that.

Boom Studios based in Los Angeles, was founded in 2005 by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby. In 2017, 20th Century Fox purchased a minority stake in Boom! Studios, which was inherited by Disney after they acquired Fox in 2019. In 2024, Penguin Random House agreed to acquire Boom! Studios from The Walt Disney Company under its Random House division. This year marks the publisher's twentieth anniversary, and the publisher will be running a number of 20th anniversary covers to celebrate.

