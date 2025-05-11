Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Dan Watters, twilight zone

SCOOP: Dan Watters To Write The Twilight Zone Comic From IDW

SCOOP: Dan Watters is to write The Twilight Zone comic book from IDW Publishing, for September 2025

We knew that IDW Publishing had the rights to publish comic books based on The Twilight Zone. But now Bleeding Cool gets the word that The Twilight Zone #1 will be published on the 24th of September, and written by Dan Watters. Bleeding Cool scooped the news back in September that IDW was pivoting to a new horror focus, and at New York Comic Con, they announced IDW Dark as an imprint for licenses for Smile, Event Horizon, Twilight Zone, 30 Days Of Night, Beneath The Trees, A Quiet Place and more.

Dan Watters is an English comics writer, the co-creators of comics such as Limbo, Coffin Bound, The Seasons Have Teeth, The Six Fingers and Home Sick Pilots as well as his work on DC Comics' Sandman Presents: Lucifer, House Of Whispers, Arkham City: The Order Of The World, Sword of Azrael, Detective Comics and currently writing Nightwing and Batman: Dark Patterns. He has also written The Incal prequel Dying Star, Loki for Marvel, Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! for Skybound/Image, Doctor Who for Titan and the GI Joe Destro mini-series for the Energon Universe. We also broke the news that his first work for IDW would be TMNT: Shredder.

The Twilight Zone was originally an anthology television series which ran on CBS for five seasons from 1959 to 1964, created by Rod Serling in which characters find themselves dealing with disturbing or unusual events, whether science fiction, fantasy, absurdism, dystopian fiction, suspense, horror, supernatural drama, black comedy, or psychological thriller. They usually come with a macabre or unexpected twist and a moral. A popular and critical success, it introduced many Americans to common science fiction and fantasy tropes. The success of the concept and brand led to three revival television series in 1985, 2202 and 2019. There was also a film in 1983, a TV film in 1994, a radio series from 2002–2012, and various literature, theme park attractions, and other spin-offs.

Western Publishing/Dell Comics published a Twilight Zone comic book in 1961 for four issues. Western then restarted the series under its own Gold Key imprint with a new #1, which ran for 92 issues from 1962 to 1979, including the first published work of Frank Miller in 1978, with a final issue being published in 1982. In 1990, Now Comics published a single issue of a new series featuring an adaptation of Harlan Ellison's story Crazy as a Soup Sandwich followed by an eleven-issue second volume in 1991, four issues in 1993, as well as an annual and a 3-D special. In 2008, Savannah College of Art and Design partnered with Walker & Co. to create graphic novels based on eight episodes of the series, published in 2011. And Dynamite Entertainment ran a Twilight Zone by J. Michael Straczynski and Guiu Vilanova in 2013.

Twelve years later, we are getting a Twilight Zone comic book once more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!