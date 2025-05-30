Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Stephanie Williams, Street sharks

SCOOP: IDW Publish Street Sharks Comics Written By Stephanie Williams

Bleeding Cool has the scoop that IDW will be publishing new comic books based on the Street Sharks cartoon and toyline. To be written by Stephanie Williams, the new series will launch in comic book shops in September.

Street Sharks was a TV cartoon about the adventures of crime-fighting half-man/half-sharks produced by DIC Productions, L.P. and Bohbot Entertainment and was very much inspired by the existence of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The show, launching in 1994, existed to promote a line of action figures by Mattel, and the series was created by David Siegel and Joe Galliani of Mr. Joe's Really Big Productions. In 1996, the show was retitled Dino Vengers Featuring Street Sharks with the addition of an extraterrestrial team of Dinosaurs. A relaunch of the action figures was announced by Mattel in 2024 for the series' 30th anniversary.

In 1996, Archie Comics released a short-lived comic book series based on Street Sharks. They published a three-issue miniseries which was based on the first three episodes of the series, and a regular comic series, which also lasted for three issues. I expect IDW will want to exceed that with the new series.

Stephanie Williams is a comic book historian, publishes two webcomics, Parenthood Activate and But What If Though, and has written Nubia, Wakanda, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man Unlimited, My Little Pony, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Alien, Marvel Zombies, Star Trek, and the upcoming much anticipated The Raven Boys graphic novel adaption.

IDW Publishing is an American publisher of comic books, graphic novels, art books, and comic strip collections. It was founded in 1999 as the publishing division of Idea and Design Works, and is best known for its licensed comic book adaptations of films, television shows, video games, and cartoons, as well as originating a few TV shows as well.

