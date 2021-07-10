SCOOP: Marvel Comics To Publish Ultraseven In 2022

Marvel Comics currently licenses and published original Ultraman comic books in the United States, currently publishing The Trials Of Ultraman as a mini-series. Bleeding Cool has learned that it will be following this next year with Ultraseven in 2022.

Ultraseven was a Japanese tokusatsu TV series created by Eiji Tsuburaya as the third installment in the Ultra Series and aired from 1967 to 1968. Planned as a hybrid of Thunderbirds and Lost in Space, and then a sequel to Ultraman, Ultraseven t saw an Earth under extraterrestrial attacks which created the Terrestrial Defense Force in response, including the Ultra Garrison, a team of six elite members who utilize high-tech vehicles and weaponry. Joining their fight is one Dan Moroboshi who is secretly an alien from the Land of Light in Nebula M-78 and transforms into his true alien form, Ultraseven, in times of crisis. As well as Ultraseven, the show featured Captain Kaoru Kiriyama, the captain of the Ultra Garrison, Shigeru Furuhashi, the rotund, strong and trigger-happy member of the Ultra Garrison, Anne Yuri, the team's communications operator and nurse. Soga: The Ultra Garrison's expert marksman, Amagi, the team's strategist. In 1985, Turner Program Services licensed the series in a 15-year contract and commissioned the Canadian children's programming production house, Cinar, to dub all 49 episodes with new opening and closing credits, new episode names, and a change of name for the character of Anne Yuri, dubbed as Donna Michibata. Cinar edited the episodes for violence, language, and commercial time and featured new music cues. Turner put the series into their vaults until 1994, when they were alerted that the episodes were never broadcast, and then broadcast on TNT, edited further for content. And now coming to Marvel Comics in 2022, and a sequel to Marvel's current Ultraman and Trials Of Ultraman comic book series.