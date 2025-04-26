Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black cat, felicia hardy

SCOOP: Marvel To Launch A Black Cat Series On The 20th Of August 2025

Marvel Comics will launch a new Black Cat series on August 20, 2025. No creative details are yet available, but there are confirmed covers by Derrick Chew, Jeehyung, J Scott Campbell, Simone Di Meo, Terry Dodson, and Peach Momoko.

The Black Cat, real name Felicia Hardy, was created by Marv Wolfman, Keith Pollard, and Dave Cockrum in Amazing Spider-Man #194 back in 1979. Daughter of cat burglar Walter Hardy, she trained herself in various fighting styles and acrobatics and, after deciding to follow in her father's footsteps, adopted the costumed identity of Black Cat. She has the mutant or magical ability to affect probability fields, producing "bad luck" for her enemies. She has also acquired several devices from the Tinkerer that increase her agility and heighten her strength, such as earrings that interact with the balance of her brain for enhanced agility, contact lenses that let her see the electromagnetic spectrum, costume micro-servos that enhance her strength and retractable claws at her fingertips, as well as a miniature grappling hook device in each glove, designed by her father. Throughout her history, Black Cat has sometimes been an enemy, love interest, and ally of Spider-Man. Sometimes all at the same time. Initially intended to debut in the Spider-Woman comic, writer Marv Wolfman switched to write The Amazing Spider-Man, and brought her with him.

Felicia Hardy appears in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, portrayed by Felicity Jones and would have been intended to become the Black Cat in future Sony Spider-Man films, including Spider–Man 4, and Silver And Black, alongside Silver Sable with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing from a screenplay she co-wrote with Lisa Joy, Chris Yost, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Cancelled as a film, it was later developed as a TV series… but that was some time ago. Maybe this new comic book series is planned to coincide with something else?

