Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: acclaim, AJ Ampadu, ashley wood, garth ennis, N64, Sergio Monjes, shadowman

SCOOP: Valiant Brings Back The Acclaim Video Game Version Of Shadowman

SCOOP: Valiant brings back the Acclaim N64 video game version of Shadowman, created by Garth Ennis and Ashley Wood

Article Summary Valiant revives the Acclaim video game version of Shadowman, Michael LeRoi, in a new comic arc.

Legacy Of Leroi brings LeRoi into conflict with classic Shadowman, Jack Boniface, for the first time in years.

AJ Ampadu blends the best of Shadowman's comic and video game eras for a mature, fan-focused story.

The new arc, Tales Of The Shadowman: Legacy Of Leroi, launches with a fresh #1 issue in March 2026.

Bleeding Cool has got the word – and confirmation – that this March, Valiant is bringing back the Acclaim version of Shadowman from the 1990s video games in a new comic story arc, Legacy Of Leroi, the third arc for the Ultimate/Absolute styles Valiant Beyond: Tales Of The Shadowman series.

This is Michael LeRoi's first major comic book appearance in a long time, aside from a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in their Valiant Resurgence: Finale issue published back in January, when the concept of the Valiant multiverse was teased. And this new story arc will put him in direct conflict with the current and classic Shadowman, Jack Boniface. LeRoi was introduced during the period when the games company Acclaim owned Valiant, and this version of the character was created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Ashley Wood, eventually becoming a high-profile video game that debuted on the N64.

Series writer AJ Ampadu tells Bleeding Cool, "Everyone finds their own way into Shadowman. Over the years, he has appeared in three distinct comic eras, a novel, and a classic video game. The Valiant Beyond universe introduces a new beginning that does not rely on prior knowledge of the canon or lore. In Tales of the Shadowman, we combine the best elements from past versions to create something fresh and exciting that honours the legacy while inviting a new generation of readers. When Garth Ennis reimagined Michael LeRoi as Shadowman for Acclaim in 1997, it completely blew me away. It was a darker, more mature take on the character, yet it stayed true to his roots in black magic and voodoo. That era marked a real shift in comics, with stories becoming more mature and self-aware. I believe Ennis's work on Shadowman even helped shape the tone he later brought to The Boys. The 1990s Valiant run gave us an iconic hero, and Acclaim pushed him further—turning Shadowman into something raw and unapologetically R-rated. It was like going from the MCU to The Boys. The Nintendo 64 was my all-time favourite video game system. I have fond memories of playing GoldenEye and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, a Valiant character that Acclaim included in a video game. When Shadow Man came out in '99, it was epic. The N64 version of the game was actually superior to the PS version, so as a Nintendo fan, I was stoked about that. The game was really solid and still holds up. I'm excited about any new Shadowman video games that are in the works."

While the issue will feature a new #1 on the cover and is the start of a new 3-part arc, it is still under the same series code as the rest of the Tales of the Shadowman series, and will internally (and on some distributor pages) be referenced as issue #7. Look for it as an advance solicitation in this week's IDW Publishing solicitations with other titles releasing in February but with a March on-sale date. We have a cover image from artist Nathan Birr for issue #2 featuring LeRoi, full art covers for #1 by Aaron Lopresti and Federico Mele.

TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN: LEGACY OF LEROI #1

Script: AJ Ampadu Art: Sergio Monjes Main Cover: Aaron Lopresti (A – Reg), Variant Covers: Federico Mele (B – Icon), Aaron Lopresti (C – Full Art), Federico Mele (D – Icon Full Art)

THE RETURN OF A FAN-FAVORITE VALIANT CHARACTER STARTS HERE! Shadowman is stretched thin as the protector of New Orleans and the Deadside. Now, a pair of mambos come to him for help in recovering the remains of a loved one from the Blood Desert. This quest will shake Shadowman to his core as one of the most beloved characters from Valiant history makes their long-awaited return to comics in the first chapter of "Legacy of LeRoi!" AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes continue their ACCLAIMED run on Shadowman and you're just in time to jump on board! FOC: 01/26/2026 On Sale Date: 03/04/2026 Rated Mature 32-page, full color comic $4.99 U.S.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!