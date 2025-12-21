Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, scott snyder

Scott Snyder Holding Back On The Absolute Batman Spoilers For Now

Scott Snyder Holding Back On The Absolute Batman Spoilers For Now

Article Summary Scott Snyder promises fewer Absolute Batman spoilers but teases major surprises for the next six months

Redacted covers and cryptic social media posts hint at big plot twists ramping up in Absolute Batman

Upcoming issues will reveal more about Absolute Alfred Pennyworth, with key moments planned soon

Absolute Batman #18 features Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and a new Joker alliance in Gotham City

Scott Snyder has a bit of a reputation for releasing spoilers. He is the Tom Holland of DC Comics (though he looks more like Rami Malek). And it seems to have done him well, in terms of boosting interest and sales over the years. Snyder seems to be very much of the Dan DiDio school of thought, who said that he had never seen a spoiler that cost DC Comics a single dollar in sales. But maybe, after the reveal of Absolute Joker, seen months in advance, Scott Snyder has had a change of heart? He posts on social media, saying "There's a lot of twists and turns coming in Absolute Batman over the next 6 months, some big surprises (hence redacted covers and so on)… I know I get excited about stuff and spoil things here now and then (a lot?) so I'm going to be really careful about it in the coming weeks:) Don't get me wrong, I'm still going to post teases but nothing that gives away anything substantive as this next year of Absolute Batman ramps everything up." And replying to questions about if we'll learn more about the background to the Absolute Alfred Pennyworth, he replied "Yes! See, this is where I would normally spoil and tell you where and when, but all I will tell you is that yes, there are big Alfred moments planned in the next six months."

Here's the big spoiler redacted cover for Absolute Batman #18 out in March… with a presumed look at what Poison Ivy will be in the Absolute Universe with this cover featuring Batman and Barbara Gordon, from Nick Dragotta. The covers by Mahmud Asrar and Declan Shalvey have yet to be revealed…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!