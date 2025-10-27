Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, Daniel Warren Johnson, nick dragotta

Nick Dragotta's Design Of Absolute Joker For Absolute Batman #15

Nick Dragotta's design of Absolute Joker for Absolute Batman #15, and kneeing a white nationalist in the face in Absolute Batman Annual

Absolute Batman #15 is out in December, featuring the full monstrous form of the Absolute Joker, by Scott Snyder and Jock. However, the series co-creator, Nick Dragotta, has already designed this character, and it has now been revealed. The design features rows of teeth for constant consumption, with the character running on all fours or walking tall, while maintaining a human form that resembles the standard DC Universe version of billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne.

Absolute Batman Annual #1 is out this week, and is pretty much guaranteed to top the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, from writer/artists Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, and Meredith McClaren, each telling an earlier story of the life of the Absolute Batman. And this is how Daniel Warren Johnson will be portraying the Abssolute Batman in all his cartoony goodness… with his massive knee filling the face of a white nationalist.

Both these books will likely top the charts in the week they are published, and possibly for the whole month as well.

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual

by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren

Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? October 29, 2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/19/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

