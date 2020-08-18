Scott Snyder, Tony S Daniel's Nocternal Special Has Comic Shop Option

Bleeding Cool already reported on Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel launching a Kickstarter to crowdfund a special extended edition of their new comic book Nocternal, ahead of its publication by Image Comics in December. But what about comic book retailers, can they get a slice of the action or will they have to wait until the general release? It seems not – but it won't be coming through Diamond Comic Distributors.

A special edition of the Nocternal unsigned softcover with a separate cover will be made available to retailers at a special price through a separate platform called Corner Box, where 10% of all profits will go to Binc (Book Industry Charitable Foundation) a nonprofit dedicated to assisting booksellers in need. Bleeding Cool has covered both the actions of Corner Box and of BINC repeatedly on Bleeding Cool.

CornerBox powered by D6 Publisher Services is an online-first comic book distributor favoured by the likes of Source Point Press, specialising in smaller, more limited runs of comic books, with a greater transparency for publishers as to what retailers want, how they react and what they order.

Scott Snyder told Bleeding Cool "we wanted to make sure that there was a retailer option that offered a special version of the book just for stores and also gave back. So this edition has a different cover and a portion of proceeds go to BINC. We all are carriers to retailers, and the support they offer from the front lines. We're hugely grateful "

The Nocternal link should be live right now – if not, try refreshing a few times.

Imagine that tomorrow the sun simply doesn't rise. You wait. And you wait, but night just continues… You can still feel the sun's warmth – it must be there – but for some reason, light no longer reaches the earth. There's only darkness. But this new darkness, there's something strange about it, something terrifying. Because anything – or anyone – that stays in it too long starts to change…