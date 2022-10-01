Scout Comics Suspends Operations Over Hurricane Ian

Florida comic book publisher Scout Comics tweeted about their own operations, as well as about local comic book printers, Comic Impressions, as they have been hit in recent days by Hurricane Ian.

As many of you may know, Scout HQ is located in Ft. Myers, Florida, and was directly in the path of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall. We wanted to update our fans, creators, and team members now that the storm has passed. First, our team members in the Ft. Myers area and throughout the rest of the state are well. Scout HQ is undamaged. The larger coastal area around Ft. Myers, Charlotte County, has suffered serious devastation with lives lost and damage to property and infrastructure. As the community deals with the repercussions of the hurricane, Scout will be temporarily suspending most administrative operations. Work on our current and future publications will continue moving forward through the hard work of our creators, editors and designers. But delays are expected. Millions are without power and the postal service is unable to operate in certain areas. Any pending shipments from our website will be delayed, but as soon as service resumes our HQ staff will fulfill all orders. Scoutcomics.com is still accepting new orders and all merchandise will be shipped out as soon as we are fully operational. Our hearts go out to all the people affected by this storm. Comic Impressions, our local printer, and part of the extended Scout family, has suffered serious damage to their facility. Thankfully everyone in the Comic Impressions team and their families are well.

We will post more updates soon.

Florida chain store Coliseum Of Comics, closed nine of its locations, but also saw their bags make national news. They would love to contact the woman holding her prized possessions in her Coliseum of Comics plastic bags as she wades across the street to rescue.

Ian regains hurricane strength as it closes in on South Carolina after battering Florida https://t.co/CrdyQ5wIXD pic.twitter.com/luTHD5bgDH — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Coliseum Of Comics owner, Phil Boyle provided an update. "Have power. House is dry and intact. We have… wait… an airboat going down the street? So we may have some neighborhood flooding. 9 out of 10 stores closed for the day. Only Tampa, which extends its streak of not having a direct hurricane hit for 101 years, is open."

Comics creator Jimmy Palmiotti tweeted "Amanda and I evacuated. We are staying at a friends nearby on higher ground. The impact is soon for us. Doing the best we can. Thanks guys" later adding "Amanda and I are safe and sound. Thanks for all the positive vibes. With this past week behind us time to prepare for NYCC. Can't wait to see some of you guys. It's been a while."