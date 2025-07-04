Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ignition Press, sdcc

SDCC: Tim Seeley And Stefano Simeone's NO Place From Ignition Press

SDCC: Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone's NO Place from Ignition Press, launches at San Diego Comic-Con later this month

Article Summary Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone launch NO Place from Ignition Press at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

NO Place follows Mariposa Montiel, a returning teen hero haunted by her magical jungle adventure.

The debut issue, NO Place: The Cold Open, offers an accessible entry point with extra behind-the-scenes content.

Exclusive NO Place merchandise and signings will be available at the Ignition Press Room during SDCC.

Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone are launching their new comic book series NO Place from Ignition Press at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

"Mariposa Montiel is having a cruel homecoming. Years after vanishing from her Chicago neighbourhood, the teenage outcast has returned to a traumatised family and a media circus with nothing but a tiger-striped feather and an extraordinary tale of her time away as the champion of a magical jungle land called Mayahuela. Back in reality, Mari is seen as a fraud, not a hero, and her story has made her an exile in her own life—until a secret organisation with its finger on the pulse of so-called fictional worlds puts the fate of our own at her feet."

"I've always been fascinated by the thin line between children's fairy tales and horror stories. And certainly, as a kid, though I loved stuff like Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal…those stories also scared the living shit out of me," said co-creator and writer Tim Seeley. "Strange worlds, weird creatures, bizarre rules about what you have to do to survive some other land…I wanted to show what happens to the kids who come back from a place like that, and the sense of responsibility…and paranoia it leaves them with."

Ignition Press will debut NO Place: The Cold Open, another standalone entry point for longtime comic fans and new readers alike, featuring an original, self-contained vignette that introduces the reader to the world, the stakes, and the characters of the larger story. Each Cold Open issue also includes behind-the-scenes material, special sneak peeks, and information on how to get the entire series through more traditional retail channels. NO Place: The Cold Open features a cover by series artist Stefano Simeone. Simeone will also provide covers for the series alongside other fan

favorite artists.

"I wish there were monsters here, too, in the real world. It would be very easy to know who the bad guys are to fight," added co-creator and artist Stefano Simeone. "NO Place is the comic in which I would like to live, where everything can be destroyed in an instant, but even a small group of people can really change things. I hope you'll enjoy the journey." Fans attending Comic Con International in San Diego will be the first to be able to secure a copy of NO Place: The Cold Open by visiting the Ignition Press Room in the Gaslamp District (643 G Street). Additionally, Ignition Press will debut exclusive NO Place merchandise, including an art print by Tim Seeley, a pair of stickers, and a pair of collectable enamel pins. As previously announced, Tim Seeley will be in attendance for scheduled signings.

"Think about the emotional hangover waiting at the end of a hero's journey," Ignition Press Senior Editor Maggie Howell said. "How do you recover from a homecoming after wielding magic and saving worlds? Can you be proud of the experience and cherish the memory if your loved ones paid the price for your absence? Tim and Stefano have created a magnetic new champion in Mariposa Montiel, and NO Place breaks ground in chasing those answers by showing us what happens when the metaphorical demons and literal monsters stumble back into the real world with her. This book is a treat for fans of dark fantasy, and we hope it also inspires them to revisit old favourites of the genre through a new lens."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!