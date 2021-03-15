The Late Gary McClendon's Chessmasters Gets TV Deal For Tygen Network

Chess-Masters or Chessmasters was a sci-fi superhero comic book published by Insane Comics in 2016 and 2017, created and written by Gary McClendon, co-written by Bradley Golden, drawn by Marcelo Salaza and coloured by Geraldo Fihlo.

In the 25th century, society has finally emerged as a civilized population. No more wars, illness, hunger, or racial hatred. However, the evil PAWN-MASTER has seen this as an opportunity to control the weak and has been using his eight royal pawns to wreak havoc throughout the city. Conversely, the government has put together an extraordinary team of individuals known as THE CHESS-MASTERS to battle against this corruption and oppressiveness.

Gary McClendon died on July 2nd last year, from COVID-19. But his comic book is continuing and finding a new audience. Second Sight Publishing has reached an agreement with new TV streaming service, the Tygen Network, which will be broadcasting on both Amazon Fire and Roku. They will be publishing Chessmasters again to coincide with the release of the Chessmasters animated series this June.

Chessmasters is a black superhero team thrust through different time periods to stop evil. Co-writer Bradley Golden is CEO of Second Sight who, along with COO Marcus Roberts, will serve as cowriters and coproducers on the animated series with John Maurice from Tygen. Added to that, Tygen has also made a deal with the independent publisher to produce movies, television shows, and other media from several of the companies titles.

"This was a great opportunity for Second Sight Publishing to branch out into other mediums such as the film industry." says CEO Bradley Golden. Golden continues, "Being able to team up with John Maurice and the new Tygen network will greatly increase the visibility of not just the company but all the titles we have coming out now and in the future."

John Maurice replies, " Getting Second Sight Publishing to help with bringing Chessmasters to life Is great. When Gary McClendon passed he left the IP to me and the family. It seemed only right to continue his legacy by continuing the title with Bradley Golden, who was co-creating and co-writing the series with him. Also, it doesn't hurt that Bradley has created a really good up and coming company in Second Sight Publishing.

COO Marcus Roberts stated, "Opportunities such as this are a dream come true for our company. We are committed to presenting our titles in multiple mediums and by signing on as partners with the Tygen Network this gives us the ability to do so."

Second Sight Publishing and the Tygen Network will launch a Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaign, slated for March 31, 2021, with the funds going towards the production of the animated series for Chessmasters. Portions of the proceeds from the publication of the Chessmasters comic will go to the family of the late Gary McClendon.