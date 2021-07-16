Secrets Almost Revealed in This Preview of Reptil #3

Reptil #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, as Reptil and his crew take the offensive against Megalith… by breaking into his office and stealing his jewelry? Well, if it works, it works. And based on the preview below, it looks like it does.

REPTIL #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210652

MAY210653 – REPTIL #3 (OF 4) BLAS VAR – $3.99

(W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina

REPTIL'S WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN!

Tired of being hunted, Reptil goes on the offensive against Megalith!

But when his infiltration mission goes south, Reptil soon finds himself fighting for his life… Plus: The secret of what really happened to Humberto's parents is finally revealed! Can Humberto handle the truth, or is this the thing to finally break him?

Rated T

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99