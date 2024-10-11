Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, all star batman

Separated At Birth: All-Star Batman And Absolute Batman

In 2016, Scott Snyder returned to Batman with John Romita Jr, just as Tom King had taken over the ongoing series, with their prestige All-Star Batman series for DC Rebirth. Eight years later, some aspects seem rather resonant to Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman.

Whether that be the use of the cloak for offensive or defensive reasons.

Or The Riddler as a friend from childhood.

Or how about knives hidden as ears?

It's a Separated-At-Birth moment, is it not?

