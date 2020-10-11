Separated At Birth – Doctor Doom and Cocaine Bear

The story of Cocaine Bear is a simple one. A photograph of a grizzly bear in the snow was posted anonymously on Copypaste.ru back in 2009. In 2010, it was used as part of the then-popular "I F-cking Love Cocaine" meme images and gained considerable inline presence and notoriety. In early 2011, actor Charlie Sheen's public meltdown also became a popular subject of "white-dusted face" comedy trope, with some vertical comics combining Charlie Sheen with the Cocaine Bear. And now? He's made it to Salvador Larocca and Doctor Doom #7. Here's the memed image:

And here's the page from Doctor Doom #7 by Salvador Larocca.

Might this explain why Doctor Doom has to have a metal nose? And what happened to his face?

