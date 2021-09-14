Separated At Birth: Fortnite Vs Warcorns: Combat Unicorns For Hire

Epic Games teased the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 with the new-look unicorn men skins in a bright rainbow (or rainbow brite) variety of kin hues, with humanoid unicorns wielding heavy-duty weaponry, including one named Fabio Sparklemane.

Which looked rather familiar to Garrett Gunn. the creator of the comic book Warcorns: Combat Unicorns For Hire #1 from Source Point Press, which has been featured on Bleeding Cool a number of times.

He kept his cards to his chest but liked a number of tweets. Such as from children's book writer J Hammond, "Hey @FortniteGame … ummm what gives? Can we credit the artist/books at least?" Or replying "Yep" to the tweet by Random Dude Josh, saying "I don't know about you… but that's too close of a resemblance to #WarcornsCombatUnicornsForHire created by @SomeWriterGuy and published by @SourcePtPress". With Source Point Press tweeting out "we tend to agree! and "Our fans have spoken and we hear 'em! We were just as surprised to find Warcorns stepping into the @FortniteGame

arena. We love Floater and Gunny!" Oh yes, and by tagging in @richjohnston.

But they are clearly biased, and Separated At Birth never judges between Source Point or Fortnite. That's what you get to do. Coincidence? Swipe? Homage? We wouldn't like to say…

