Separated At Birth: Trial of The Amazons Vs X-Men

Here is a clip from of a double-page splash from the upcoming Trial of The Amazons by Joelle Jones.

And here is a clip from a splash page from a previous issue of X-Men by Pepe Larraz.

Here's a fade between the two… just so you can make a better judgement. Not that we judge of course. There's a long and proud history of this in the comic book industry. Let those who are without swipe, cast the first stone.

"Never draw what you can swipe. Never swipe what you can trace. Never trace what you can photocopy. Never photocopy what you can clip out and paste down" – Wally Wood. And spotted by Fimuli from Finland on Twitter.

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS #1 (OF 2) CVR A JIM CHEUNG

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Cheung

Separated At Birth used to be called Swipe File, in which we presented two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trusted you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you were are unable to do so, we asked that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. The Swipe File itself didn't judge; it was interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. Let those who are without swipe, cast the first stone. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artist collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, who originally ran this column, and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website.