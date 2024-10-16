Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Seriously Professor X? For The Fourth Time? Uncanny X-Men #4 Spoilers

Seriously Professor Charles Xavier? A baby daddy for the fourth time? Cover up your helmet! Uncanny X-Men #4 Spoilers

Article Summary

  • Professor Xavier potentially emerges as a father again in Uncanny X-Men #4.
  • Meet Sarah Gaunt, possibly the mother of Xavier's alleged fourth child.
  • Explore a timeline linking Xavier's past with a mysterious child named Brian.
  • Could Brian Xavier II hold secrets that reshape the mutant narrative?

Charles Xavier does put it about a bit. Three different children with three different women, Xandra with Lilandra Neramani, Majestrix of the Shi'ar Empire, David Heller with Gabrielle Haller, and Charles Xavier II with Mystique. I think that one still counts. The Professor clearly likes playing in the Danger Room. But in today's Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and David Marquez, might we be adding to that number?

Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and David Marquez
Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

Sarah Gaunt, who clearly went for Xavier back in his Cambridge days.

Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and David Marquez
Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

And may be number four on his list… before any of the others.

Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and David Marquez
Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

What happened next? Well, Sarah Gaunt became a destructive force, seeking revenge and sounding a bit like JD Vance.

Professor X Does It Again

And telling a tale of her, and her child. And a hurricane, redolent of recent experiences in Florida.

Professor X Does It Again

Seventeen years plus nine years plus 9 months… and Brian is the name of Charles Xavier's father, remember.

Professor X Does It Again

…if this Brian is Charles' son, that would make twenty-seven years since that time in Cambridge. And probably fits into a Marvel timeline…

Professor X Does It Again

… but if true, then where is this Brian Xavier II? Dead? Survived? A mutant himself? You know, if he was found by the Otherworld parents of Brian Braddock… I mean, does Marvel have any other Brians? Brian Cruz? Brian DeWolff? Brian Falsworth? Or just a Brian? You know, my dad is Brian Johnston. It used to be a much more popular name than it is now…

UNCANNY X-MEN #4
MARVEL COMICS
AUG240733
(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez
With one X-Man down and hell coming for the rest, ROGUE finds herself alone against a power of darkness she is completely unprepared for. No backup, no lifeline and NO WAY OUT. And as she fights alone, a secret of the new recruits is revealed – is one of them the ENDLING that will destroy all mutantkind? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99

