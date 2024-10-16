Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Brian Xavier, uncanny x-men

Seriously Professor X? For The Fourth Time? Uncanny X-Men #4 Spoilers

Seriously Professor Charles Xavier? A baby daddy for the fourth time? Cover up your helmet! Uncanny X-Men #4 Spoilers

Article Summary Professor Xavier potentially emerges as a father again in Uncanny X-Men #4.

Meet Sarah Gaunt, possibly the mother of Xavier's alleged fourth child.

Explore a timeline linking Xavier's past with a mysterious child named Brian.

Could Brian Xavier II hold secrets that reshape the mutant narrative?

Charles Xavier does put it about a bit. Three different children with three different women, Xandra with Lilandra Neramani, Majestrix of the Shi'ar Empire, David Heller with Gabrielle Haller, and Charles Xavier II with Mystique. I think that one still counts. The Professor clearly likes playing in the Danger Room. But in today's Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and David Marquez, might we be adding to that number?

Sarah Gaunt, who clearly went for Xavier back in his Cambridge days.

And may be number four on his list… before any of the others.

What happened next? Well, Sarah Gaunt became a destructive force, seeking revenge and sounding a bit like JD Vance.

And telling a tale of her, and her child. And a hurricane, redolent of recent experiences in Florida.

Seventeen years plus nine years plus 9 months… and Brian is the name of Charles Xavier's father, remember.

…if this Brian is Charles' son, that would make twenty-seven years since that time in Cambridge. And probably fits into a Marvel timeline…

… but if true, then where is this Brian Xavier II? Dead? Survived? A mutant himself? You know, if he was found by the Otherworld parents of Brian Braddock… I mean, does Marvel have any other Brians? Brian Cruz? Brian DeWolff? Brian Falsworth? Or just a Brian? You know, my dad is Brian Johnston. It used to be a much more popular name than it is now…

