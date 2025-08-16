Posted in: Comics | Tagged: batman 1, Retailer Exclusive

Seven Retailer Exclusive Covers For The New Batman #1

7 retailer exclusive covers for Batman #1 from Liam Sharp, Ben Oliver, Dan Panosian, Steve Lieber, Kael Ngu, Chris Stevens and Dave Wilkins

Article Summary Discover seven exclusive retailer variant covers for Batman #1 by top artists like Liam Sharp and Ben Oliver

Retailer variant covers are back in style with big orders and unique art for Batman #1’s relaunch

Each exclusive Batman #1 cover features unique art, premiums, and info on where to buy them

Explore how retailer exclusives work, from print runs and pricing to shop and event partnerships

It seems to be time for another chapter in the Retailer Exclusive Variant Wars that we haven't seen for some time. Retailer-exclusive covers used to be a really big thing. Back in 2011, IDW came up with the idea to launch their first Godzilla title, and 75 retailers gave it a go, adding 37,500 orders onto the total. Bleeding Cool publisher Avatar Press picked it up for their Boundless imprint a few months later, and before you knew it, everyone was doing it, all across the industry, though it has admittedly faded a little of late. But now it seems to be happening more and more, with launches of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Absolute line and more. To get an exclusive retailer cover from Marvel or DC, shops, shows, or creators had to order a minimum of 3000 copies, with subsequent variants of the variant at 1500 and 1000. They would pay the full wholesale price, plus the artist's cost – unless they are representing the artist themselves. These could be sold for premium prices or used for promotional purposes, as they often have the name of the store somewhere. We are starting to see more announcements for the new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez.

BATMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before!

$4.99 9/3/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!