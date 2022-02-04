Shadowline Image Comics Remove Union Members From Credits

Most Image Comics books list the entirety of Image Comics staff in the credits. Not all, the Spawn books just list the Todd McFarlane Studios people involved for example, but most do from Image Central, from Top Cow, from Skybound – and used to be from Shadowline. Shadwline is the studio run by Image Comics founder Jim Valentino, current with Hellcop, A Thing Called Truth and the Image Timeline out this week from Image Comics.

That Valentino wrote and published the Image Comics timeline, which included the fillings out between fellow founders Rob Liefeld, and Marc Silvestri, say, including the way official statement, might have an ironic twist. Because the last two issues of Hellcop and The Truth About You dropped from the indicia the Image Comics members who had joined the Comic Book Workers United union. Here is how the indicia look on the recent Shadowline books.

Here's how the indicia looked last year, with removed names highlighted in red boxes

If you don't want to squint, the names in red boxes are

LEANNA CAUNTER: Accounting Analyst

MARIA EIZIK: Talent Liaison

CHLOE RAMOS: Book Market & Library Sales Manager

EMILIO BAUTISTA: Digital Sales Coordinator

JON SCHLAFFMAN: Specialty Sales Coordinator

DREW FITZGERALD: Marketing Content Associate

TRICIA RAMOS: Traffic Manager

MELISSA GIFFORD: Content Manager

ERIKA SCHNATZ: Senior Production Artist

RYAN BREWER: Production Artist

Erika Schantz had a lead credit for production in both books as well, that has also been removed. These are the names who signed the initial call for a union.

That is a 1:1 match. Everyone who signed the call for unionisation were removed from the indicia, and those who did not sign it, remain on the indicia. In comparison, here's how it looked on this week's Crossover. This is what you will see on most of the other Image Comics titles.

In previous social media conversation, Jim Valentino was seen to support the unionisation of staff at Amazon. It does appear that he may have a different opinion when it is on his doorstep. Jim Valentino did not respond to e-mails sent yesterday.