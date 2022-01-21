Shadowman, Armorclads & Harbinger In Valiant Full April 2022 Solicits

Turns out that not everything Valiant Entertainment is putting out comes in flavours of NFT or Web 3.0, Here are the Valient Entertainment April 2022 solicits and solicitations, with Armorclads, Harbinger and Shadowman…

ARMORCLADS #2 (OF 5) CVR A HUTOMO

(W) Jj O'Conner, Brian Buccellato (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Bagus Hutomo

Looking for answers about what happened with Sgt. Troy, the Major and his Armorclads remove the Ironclads from Outpost 12, taking Peris in for questioning and reassigning the others. But with the remaining Ironclads en route to a new outpost, the deadly Legionnaires strike, leaving Lela and her friends caught in the crossfire.

HARBINGER (2021) #7 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

Enter the high-flying hero Faith Herbert! Peter Stanchek's former teammate and friend flies into Psiot City to find out what's going on, but the Renegade and his formidable psiots have other plans than a warm welcome. This penultimate issue ends with a shocker…

SHADOWMAN (2020) #8 CVR A HUNT

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Pedro Andreo (CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

Shadowman, with the assistance of Punk Mambo and the Abettors, fight to stop the Deadside as the blights get closer to covering all of Earth. Valiant's mightiest heroes are caught up in her wake. Can Shadowman exorcise the Deadside back to its dimension or will the blights change the landscape of the Valiant Universe forever?

X-O MANOWAR RETRIBUTION TP

(W) Bob Layton, Jim Shooter, Steve Englehart (A) Barry Windsor-Smith, Sal Velluto, Mike Manley (CA) Bob Layton, Jim Shooter

THE MOST PRIMITIVE MAN, THE MOST POWERFUL WEAPON

Abducted from his own time by the predatory Spider Aliens and displaced to the present day, Aric of Dacia will make war on his one-time captors and any who stand with them. Armed with a sentient suit of battle armor and savagery born in an age of war, he will become the hero this new age demands. Tyrants from beyond time and space, superpowered corporate raiders, and corrupt government power brokers… all will quake in fear where X-O Manowar dares to tread.

Featuring groundbreaking work from comic-book legends Jim Shooter (Secret Wars), Bob Layton (Iron Man), Barry Windsor-Smith (Weapon X), Joe Quesada (Daredevil), Steve Englehart (Detective Comics) and many more, the complete adventures of Valiant's original armored hero begin here in the first Valiant Classic Collection of the series Graphic Policy calls "a must read"!

Collecting X-O MANOWAR (1992) #0-9, and X-O DATABASE #1.

