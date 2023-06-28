Posted in: Comics | Tagged: floating world, Monster Fan Club, shaky kane

Shaky Kane Monster Fan Club in Floating World September 2023 Solicits

Jack Kirby styled-surrealist Shaky Kane has one comic in Image Comics' September 2023 solicitations and also another in Floating World Comics' September solicits, written by Jason T. Miles, its Monster Fan Club. As well as Emma Jon-Michael Frank's Dark Garbage: Poef's Second Head graphic novel and Greg & Fake's Santos Sisters Halloween Special.

MONSTER FAN CLUB #1 (OF 3) (MR)

FLOATING WORLD COMICS

JUL231656

(W) Jason T. Miles (A / CA) Shaky Kane

Is that Vampira with an uzi?! Tor Johnson with a crack pipe?! Welcome to Edge City, population BOO! Meet casino boss cock, Gary Ghoulash as he tries to fend off Lady Die's predatory brand of entrepreneurialism! Witness the 1st appearance of Stoker (kaiju-in-a-neck-tie) and Mr. Frankenstein (with shotgun) as they cruise the cruel pavement of Monster World, USA.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 10

DARK GARBAGE & POEFS SECOND HEAD GN (MR)

FLOATING WORLD COMICS

JUL231655

(W) Emma Jon-Michael Frank (A) Emma Jon-Michael Frank

In this latest volume of the Dark Garbage series, the ill-fated character, Poef's, backstory is explored, and it is revealed why his head is comprised of two faces.

In Poef's Second Head, Esther, a body builder, and Mona, a butterfly, continue their fruitless search for an elusive elixir that they think will restore their lost powers. What those powers are, they don't know, but that doesn't stop them from embarking on a cornucopia of odd and poignant quests in order to find out. Funny and tragic, Poef's Second Head is an exploration of what it means to be alone, what it means to be alive, and how those two states inform each other with humor, tenderness and the pleasing quirkiness of Em's Dark Garbage world.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 14.95

SANTOS SISTERS HALLOWEEN SPECIAL (MR)

FLOATING WORLD COMICS

JUL231657

(W) Greg & Fake

This Halloween, the town folk of Las Brisas do not know it yet, but something scary is coming for them! Luckily Ambar and Alana have their friends Cassie and Vlad (Hack/Slash), Mercy Sparx, and The Gutt Ghost to help on this all hallows eve. Printed in full-color on decadent newsprint!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 6.66

