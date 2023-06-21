Posted in: Comics, Image, Netflix, Walking Dead | Tagged: Edenwood, Hexagon Bridge, image comics, Junior Baker, Rat Queens, walking dead

Image Comics Full Solicits For September 2023

Image Comics' September solicits and solicitations, in pictorial form below, mark their move to Lunar Distribution as exclusive distributors,

Image Comics' September solicits and solicitations, in pictorial form below, mark their move to Lunar Distribution as exclusive distributors – though Lunar will sub distribute through Diamond as well as Diamond UK. Including the launch of Tony S Daniel's Edenwood, Richard Blake's Hexagon Bridge, Joe Casey and Ryan Quackenbush's Junior Baker, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Bob Quinn's Kill Your Darlings, Jeff Lemire, Matt Kindt and David Ruin's Cosmic Detective graphic novel, the return of Creepwhow with Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan and Phil Hester, and Tom Scoili recreating Jack Kirby's Star Warriors. And the return of Roc Upchurch to Rat Queens for a series finale. Here are the full Image Comics solicits below.

Edenwood from Image Comics. An eons-long series of multiverse wars between demons and witches has found earth as its latest battleground. The battle pits Necronema, the demonic land which supplanted the Midwest twenty years ago, against Edenwood, the witchcraft controlled area of land that protects the rest of the U.S. In the first story arc of this ongoing series readers are introduced to Rion, a young man born during the apocalyptic events of southern Illinois, who is thrust into the role of hero and leader after killing a Gather, a transient demon with the powers to cross any barrier or dimension. Summoned by the Witch War Council, Rion must assemble an elite team of demon hunters tasked with infiltrating Necronema with a list of targets to annihilate. The men and women he selects happen to all be the most famous and revered demon hunters of all time, dating back to the 1700s. But Rion has his sights set on a young and powerful witch being held prisoner deep within Necronema. The mission is one of search and destroy… however Rion feels he's been chosen for more than that.

Hexagon Bridge from Image Comics. Explorers Jacob and Elena Armlen find themselves trapped in a strange parallel dimension of elusive landscapes and shifting architecture inhabited by mischievous entities. Now it's up to their clairvoyant daughter Adley and sentient robot Staden to rescue them!

Image Comics: Junior Baker the Righteous Faker, readers will meet Daniel "Dizzy" Baker, a gonzo journalist chasing superhuman news items in a world that's left superheroes behind. Stumbling onto the ultimate story, Baker embarks on a personal vision quest where his past and his future will inevitably and violently collide.

Image Comics: Kill Your Darlings: Eight-year-old Rose loves nothing more than to play pretend in a magical land of her own creation. To her, that world is as real as our own—from her fluffy friends to the terrible evil that lurks at the center of it all. In one night, the line between fantasy and reality will disappear, an ancient hunger will feed again, and Rose will be pulled into a gruesome saga that began centuries before her birth

