Shang-Chi Taught Spider-Man Everything He Knows About Martial Arts

Once upon a time, Spider-Man lost his Spider-Sense, his precognitive awareness of danger that has enabled him to live so long. In fact, he has lost it a number of times. The last time, however, was during the Spider-Island event when everyone in Manhattan was getting Spider-powers – and Spider-Man was losing one of his own. So he found a replacement in Shang-Chi as a martial artist.

Madame Web recommended Spider-Man ask Shang-Chi for martial arts training to make up for it, creating a brand new martial art, the Way of the Spider, combining their mutual fighting styles. It looked like this.

This included his experience of being bullied, watching Captain America in the field and his own acrobatic experiences.

When his Spider-Sense returned he was able to combine the two, always handy when a superhero gets posessed by a bad guy. Happens so often.

But it seems Spider-Man has been a little lax on that front of late. The new Shang-Chi Vs The Marvel Universe series launches today, with Spider-Man possessed (told you) and turnial bestail to attack Shang Chi. But it looks like he may have the chance to learn from Captain America in action again very soon…

