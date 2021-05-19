Shang-Chi Taught Spider-Man Everything He Knows About Martial Arts

Once upon a time, Spider-Man lost his Spider-Sense, his precognitive awareness of danger that has enabled him to live so long. In fact, he has lost it a number of times. The last time, however, was during the Spider-Island event when everyone in Manhattan was getting Spider-powers – and Spider-Man was losing one of his own. So he found a replacement in Shang-Chi as a martial artist.

Deadly Dagger ovr sister Dagger? Dropping the famial link to Shang-Chi?

Madame Web recommended Spider-Man ask Shang-Chi for martial arts training to make up for it, creating a brand new martial art, the Way of the Spider, combining their mutual fighting styles. It looked like this.

This included his experience of being bullied, watching Captain America in the field and his own acrobatic experiences.

When his Spider-Sense returned he was able to combine the two, always handy when a superhero gets posessed by a bad guy. Happens so often.

But it seems Spider-Man has been a little lax on that front of late. The new Shang-Chi Vs The Marvel Universe series launches today, with Spider-Man possessed (told you) and turnial bestail to attack Shang Chi. But it looks like he may have the chance to learn from Captain America in action again very soon…

SHANG-CHI #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210556

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SHANG-CHI VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Shang-Chi and his family are back! And this time, they're colliding head-to-head with the Marvel Universe's biggest heroes! Shang-Chi has finally taken his place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society. But using an evil secret organization as a force for good won't be easy. And it's about to get a lot harder when Shang-Chi's fellow superheroes, like the Amazing Spider-Man, start to see him as the bad guy! Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan return to bring you the next chapter of this Marvel legend! Rated T+In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SHANG-CHI #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR210858

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SHANG-CHI VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA!

• There's a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it.

• But Shang-Chi and his Five Weapons Society might outbid them!

• Unless a certain Star-Spangled Avenger has anything to say about it… Uh-oh…

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99 SHANG-CHI #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210583

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SHANG-CHI VS WOLVERINE!

• Shang-Chi discovers yet another sibling he never knew he had!

• Even more surprising…she's a mutant!

• You know what that means…Shang-Chi won't be the only one looking for her.

• Enter: Wolverine!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

