Shay Marken, A New Girlfriend For Amazing Spider-Man? (Spoilers)

Shay Marken first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #47 as a nurse working at the Ravencroft Institute, a mental health facility, otherwise known as an institute for the criminally insane.

They really should make that entrance sign a little more politically correct, given some of their guests.

…where Mary Jane's aunt Anna Watson was imprisoned after being infected by tainted Krakoan medicine.

That was before she was cured by Peter Parker and turned much nicer to everyone.

Even Sandman. Well, the tainted anti-dementia drugs are wearing off…

But once she got out, she clearly wanted to keep helping, cultivating, nurturing growth, as only she knows how. She set up Peter Parker and Mary Jane in the first place.

And if Mary Jane is no longer fertile soil for Peter Parker, after a certain Paul…

…then Anna Wilson will just find another cutting, to plant and hope it will take root. As it were, Australians. And it's Shay Marken.

And hey, maybe she might have a point. They seem to be getting on famously.

Until, of course, Spider-Man's hectic schedule bursts into Peter Parker's love life. Better get used to this Shay Marken.

And for picking up the cheque. Will that be it for them? Or is there more trouble? After all last issue, it looks like someone had been spamming dates for lawyer Michele, and that wasn't Aunt Anna.

Although of course, it could have been someone else with the same voice.

…who is also messing with a previous girlfriend of Peter Parker, one Betty Brant.

Not that Ben Parker seems to be able to tell the difference any more.

You tell him Peter! Poor Shay Marken though, she can't move without Peter Parker's previous girlfriends and wives running around his life.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240728

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Todd Nauck (CA) John Romita Jr.

After the events of WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1, Chasm is on the loose! Spider-Man better track down his erstwhile clone and Hallows' Eve ASAP! We're getting closer to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50! Rated T In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

