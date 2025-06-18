Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: peter parker, Shay Marken

Shay Marken Is Dating Other People Than Peter Parker? Spider-Spoilers

Shay Marken Is Dating Other People Than Peter Parker? Amazing Spider-Man #6 by Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #6 by Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr from Marvel Comics. And for some oft-detractors of the series, this run may not be reconciling Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, but they are not constantly rubbing their faces in it by having Mary Jane and Paul Rabin on every other page, they have been outsourced to All-New Venom. And with today's Amazing Spider-Man #6, there are other options available to the webspinner.

Hello Felicia. And the nurse? Why, that would be Ravencroft's Shay Marken. Who Peter Parker is happy to get a coffee with.

And Shay does seem to be rather observant when it comes to Peter Parker, though stopping short of suspecting his web-slinging ways. But she also has her own secrets to reveal.

She's seeing other people. Which is fair enough consider Peter Parker is never around. But maybe that's what he wants? Poly-Spider-Man?

And letting him spread his webfluid a little further? All he has to worry about is the other silver-haired woman in his life…

Can't see Aunt May being that down with a Peter Parker with a Black Cat in every port… Amazing Spider-Man #6 by Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr is published by Marvel Comics today.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

HELLGATE'S OPENING…PUNCH!

PETER PARKER's life has been worse. He's got a steady job. BLACK CAT is giving him the time of day again. As SPIDER-MAN, Peter's taken some super-powered punches. But he's never caught the kind of HELL that's in store for him next. Rated T In Shops: Jun 18, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!