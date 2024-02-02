She Likes Gays But Not Me, in Yen Press April 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits, Yen Press | Tagged: Akira Hirahara, April 2024, May 2024, Naoto Asahara, Solicits

She Likes Gays But Not Me is a manga adaptation by Akira Hirahara of Naoto Asahara's Japanese novel from 2017, now translated into English, from Yen Press, about a closeted gay high schooler who discovers BL manga. And all part of Yen Press' April 2024 solicits and solicitations, but all out in May.

SHE LIKES GAYS BUT NOT ME GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237721

(W) Akira Hirahara (A) Naoto Asahara

Based on the critically claimed novel. High schooler Atsushi Andou has always hidden the fact that he's gay. But one day, he sees his classmate Sae Miura with a BL book-a small moment with major consequences. Atsushi longs for a "normal" happiness with a loving wife and a biological child, but what can he do when he's not turned on by women?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

FRIDAY AT ATELIER GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237695

(W) Sakura Hamada

Tamaki, a woman who's grown tired with her life, is one day asked by the famous painter Shunsui Ishihara to become his model. Not just any model, that is-a nude model. But when she accepts without hesitation, Ishihara is taken by her peculiar response and somehow falls for her…!? The misaligned love life between an oblivious girl and a handsome but extremely self-conscious artist begins here!?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

GOBLIN SLAYER DAY IN LIFE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237699

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Noboru Kannatsuki, Daichi Matsuse

The party of Club Fighter, Supreme God's Cleric, and Harefolk Hunter takes on a new challenge only to discover there are some enemies they can't hope to defeat… Priestess joins Female Knight, Witch, and High Elf Archer on an adventure-but somehow, they end up defending a besieged fortress… And then there's Goblin Slayer, who's once again teamed up with Spearman and Heavy Warrior! This special manga adaptation of volume 12 of the popular light novel series follows a day in the life of adventurers in the Four-Cornered World!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SWORD ART ONLINE RE AINCRAD GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237726

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Aincrad, Castle

Die in the game, and you die in real life. The only way out is clearing the massive floating castle Aincrad. The pinnacle of heroic sagas kicks off here!??

In Shops: May 22, 2024

KEPT MAN OF PRINCESS KNIGHT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237710

(W) Toru Shirogane (A) Keyyang

The labyrinth calls, and is answered by adventurers, profiteers, and anyone looking to make a quick buck. And in this town inhabited by the dregs of society live a man, and the woman who owns him. Arwen, the Princess knight with lofty dreams of restoring her homeland-and Matthew, the town drunk. As Arwen challenges the labyrinth, Matthew spends his days in taverns and brothels living off the money he gets from her. But the town laughing stock has a side that no one knows about. In service of Arwen, Matthew would do anything-no matter how dirty he might get.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

BUNGO STRAY DOGS OFFICIAL COMIC ANTHOLOGY GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237684

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Sango Harukawa

Presenting the first anthology of the popular supernatural action series Bungo Stray Dogs! Featuring a luxurious list of guest authors, these new Bungo stories feature everything from gags to heartwarming moments in a charming collection that will leave you begging for more!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237688

(W) Ghost Mikawa (A) Yumika Kanade, Hiten

After his father's remarriage, high school student Yuuta suddenly finds himself "stepsiblings" with his classmate Saki. However, unlike the plain and simple Yuuta, his new younger sister has an over-the-top sense of style and is known as the hottest girl in the grade! Due to past trauma, Yuuta isn't great at talking to women, and at first is perplexed by this new family member who seems to be his complete opposite…but as the two settle into a shared lifestyle, could their relationship blossom into something more?!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HORROR COLLECTOR NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237708

(W) Midori Sato, Norio Tsuruta (A) Yon

Someone's watching from the shadows… There are rumors going around that a boy in a red hood has been asking people if they've noticed anyone in the dark crevices of their home… At first it might sound ridiculous, but everybody knows the feeling: they're supposed to be alone, but it feels like they're being watched. Is someone peeking through the window? Or the cracked open door? The desk, the bookshelf, the dresser-there are gaps everywhere, and from them, the chilling sound of laughter.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

PHANTOM THIEF RED GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237717

(W) Shin Akigi (A) SHU

Asuka is excited for the school festival, while Kei is getting dragged around behind her. But there's a disturbance at the school-fortunately, Phantom Thief Red isn't about to let anything bad happen on their home turf!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

TRINITY SEVEN 7 MAGICIANS GN VOL 29

YEN PRESS

NOV237729

(W) Akinari Nao (A) Kenji Saito

Due to Lilith's quick thinking, Liese is revived! The two challenge the minion god Pholus, but Pholus breaks up into multiple form s and counterattacks with even greater power. Will Liese's calculations for victory help Lilith defeat their opponent?!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

AFTER WE GAZED AT STARRY SKY GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV237677

(W) Bisco Kida (A) Bisco Kida

That fateful encounter at the planetarium changed Subaru Miyazawa's life forever. After all, that's where he met his true love, Tougo Amase, photographer extraordinaire! And now that they're officially together, every day is a kind of happily-ever-after! That is, until the day Tougo admits that he's planning to move away…so where does that leave Subaru?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

GOD BLESS THE MISTAKEN GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV237700

(W) Nio Nakatani (A) Nio Nakatani

From houses becoming mazes and objects becoming unbreakable, the world continues to be full of fun and fascinating bugs! But little do people know Kon's secret is the most unusual and intriguing bug of all…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HIGURASHI WHEN THEY CRY MEGURI GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV237705

(W) Ryukishi07 (A) Tomato Akase

June 1983. Rika swore she would follow her dreams and never return to the days of The Tragedy ever again. But the game was reset. The wheel of fate has begun to spin again. To beat the odds and obtain what she desires, Rika must identify the new boardmaster and take control of the world fragments. However, the path ahead leads only to a most poignant betrayal by the person she loves most…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

WITCH LIFE IN A MICRO ROOM GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV237733

(W) Akitaka

Madge and RIrika are still two C-rank witches working from their ultra-tiny apartment. Jobs they couldn't do individually (like catching a flying fish and painting a witch's lighthouse) seem possible if they do them together. It's time to work hard!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

CLAMP PREMIUM COLL TOKYO BABYLON GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237686

(W) Clamp

Subaru Sumeragi is an onmyouji and the current head of the Sumeragi clan. When Subaru joins a phone call between three mysterious girls, he is startled when they declare him to be an enemy and use a mantra against him! Will he be able to get down to the bottom of things?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

GLITCH GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237698

(W) Shima Shinya

In investigating the strange "glitches" happening all over the town, Minato and Akira reach the center of a large forest, thought to be the source of the mysterious phenomenon. There, they witness a strange scene right before their eyes. Trees floating in midair…huge wild animals…and strange figures in gas masks. Where has Hirata been carried off to? And what is the truth behind the existence of the other world…? ?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

ELDEN RING ROAD TO ERDTREE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237694

(W) Inc FromSoftware (A) Nikiichi Tobita

The third volume of the Elden Ring comedy manga tackles Liurnia!! At Ranni the Witch's suggestion, the Tarnished Aseo heads to investigate Liurnia of the Lakes. Aiming for the Academy of Raya Lucaria, Aseo accepts the mysterious girl Rya's request and reunites with Patches the Untethered. And then, he takes on dragon extermination?!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HONEY TRAP SHARED HOUSE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237707

(W) Masamune Kuji (A) Koichi Kozuki

Hyouka Wang has arrived at the shared house Familia-a raunchy, dangerous battleground of love where plots, schemes, and seduction lurk around every corner threatening to trap the world's most elite spies. She's a cosplaying beauty, social media superstar…and a spy. She gets right to work, attempting to ensnare Hayato by dressing up as his beloved childhood heroine. But Seraphy won't go down without a fight and enters the fray with a cosplay of her own! This kicks off a shared-house Halloween cosplay competition, and Hayato has to take their measurements. With such sweet temptations laid before him, will he be able to maintain his composure…?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MAIDEN OF THE NEEDLE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237712

(W) Zeroki (A) Yuni Yukimura, Miho Takeoka

Yui has displayed her formidable blessweaving ability, and is now the head of House Nuir. Yui reads through the contract with the spiders formed long ago by the house's founder, which she plans to rewrite. To her surprise, it's written in a language that only Yui, who came from another world, should be able to read!?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

STRAY CAT & WOLF GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237725

(W) Mitsubachi Miyuki (A) Mitsubachi Miyuki

Tamaki's and Rou's shared rooming situation has been going swimmingly. They're finally starting to get pretty cozy…until the day Tamaki gets a call that her grandmother has collapsed. Driven to visit her only remaining living relative, she returns to Kanaogi Village to check on her. Soon after she arrives, though, a shocking truth is revealed…!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

REINCARNATED WITCH SPELLS DOOM GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

NOV237720

(W) Tail Yuzuhara (A) Sora

Having been summoned by the "Supreme Ruler" Isaac, who subjugated the fire dragons, Sena heads to the neighboring Phondona Empire along with Keith. There, they see the fire dragon king bound by magic chains. Sena, enraged at Isaac for manipulating the dragon and provoking her for her Caller powers, suddenly lets loose explosive magic!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HANDYMAN SAITOU IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

NOV237703

(W) Ichitomo Kazutomo (A) Ichitomo Kazutomo

Locked in a battle with an extremely powerful demon, Saitou and the others struggled like never before. But thanks to the now-revived Morlock's mighty spell, the tables were turned. The battle was decided…or so it should have been. But the demon just won't stay down-and the end is yet to come! The four party members put their energy together to face the final battle. As he has no special abilities of his own, Saitou is resolved to do his part as well. They fight for the freedom of the demon dogs, and to regain their peaceful, everyday lives. Though…how peaceful will those lives really be?!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SHE LOVES TO COOK & SHE LOVES TO EAT GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

NOV237722

(W) Sakaomi Yuzaki

After their curry party, Kasuga and Nomoto have grown closer than ever before. Now that they have both recognized the nature of the feelings they hold, and with Valentine's Day coming up, will they be able to successfully express it to each other?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

BOCCHI THE ROCK GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237682

(W) Aki Hamazi

Things are finally starting to look serious for Hitori "Bocchi" Gotoh as Kessoku Band sets their sights on participating in the Unidentified Riot teen music festival! Now's the time the group to band together and focus on getting their name out there, but when faced with new venues and new faces, can Bocchi settle her nerves long enough to come out on top?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

OSHI NO KO GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

NOV237715

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Mengo Yokoyari

The 2.5D Play Arc draws closer to the main event! The original creator of the Tokyo Blade manga, Abiko Samejima, rejected all the theatrical scripts by the writer, GOA. But they've finally reached an agreement-and the result is a script sharply focused on the actors' performances?! Aqua Hoshino, who had been seeking out "emotional acting," will have to face his deep trauma surrounding Ai…?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

WHATS WRONG WITH SECRETARY KIM GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

NOV237732

(W) GyeongYun Jeong (A) MyeongMi Kim

Now that she's found Sungyeon again, Miso feels that she can finally put a close to her childhood trauma-except the details of that day just don't seem to add up. Just what truly happened that day all those years ago, and is Sungyeon really the boy she's been looking for?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DISILLUSIONED ADVENTURERS SAVE THE WORLD GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

NOV237692

(W) Shinta Fuji (A) Masaki Kawakami, Susumu Kuroi

Nick's duel with Leon comes to a head! Can a wiry adventurer who was once kicked out of his party outbox a tiger man? Can a na ve country bumpkin dragon girl do better on a math test than the cunning swindler Claudine? And are a fallen noble mage and a debauched priest any use at all, or are they just there to throw in the towel when their friends lose? Hopeless apart, these adventurers might just have a chance together…!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

COCOON ENTWINED GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

NOV237687

(W) Yuriko Hara (A) Yuriko Hara

The love story of the girls cocooned in uniforms of hair concludes. The Lady of the Cocoon, who, cutting the tresses as precious as her life, abandoned the academy. The girls left behind are shaken by that loss. Amidst this, Christmas night arrives at long last. Will a miracle occur on the holy eve? The thread of fate tangles, frays, and, from the past and present, spins towards the future…This is the Girls' Love story of young women who find their wings and take off.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

NOV237697

(W) Kennoji (A) Fly

"I wish you wouldn't involve everyone in your personal ambitions." With a new shared goal of making an indie movie for the school festival, childhood friends Ryou and Hina grow even closer! To get their classmates' approval for this project, they first request a script from Torigoe-but her response is not what they expected. Hoping to fill the growing rift between them, what will Hina do…? And even more trouble arises when a beautiful girl with an unforeseen connection makes her appearance?!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

ANGELS OF DEATH EPISODE 0 GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

NOV237678

(W) Kudan Naduka (A) Makoto Sanada

Daniel has finally found what he has been searching for all this time-a girl named Rachel, whom he brings to the underground facility. But little does he know that her arrival will throw the entire facility's plans into unforeseen directions…With this final volume of the Angels of Death prequel, the story shall finally reach its beginning…!?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HOLY GRAIL ERIS GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

NOV237706

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama, Yu-nagi

After Kate's successful rescue, Randolph attempts to get to the bottom of Daeg Gallus's plot and the neighboring Faris's plans. Meanwhile, Connie remembers that she has Lily Orlamunde's key, the object that Daeg Gallus was searching for, so she pays a visit to Randolph to hand it over. But when Randolph's colleague Kyle witnesses their awkward exchange, he begins to suspect that their engagement might be nothing more than a sham…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

BEHEMOTH S RANKED MONSTER CAT ELF GIRL PET GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

NOV237681

(W) Nozomi Ginyoku, Taro Shinonome (A) Mitsuki Yano

The Four Fiends have finally been revived, and Aria's party faces the ultimate predicament-overcoming the ominous strength of the summoned monster! The party is injured by the overwhelming, formidable enemy before them. It's time for Tama's newfound resolve to shine, and Aria awakens!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

CHEEKY BRAT GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

NOV237685

(W) Mitsubachi Miyuki

Cheeky Brat: College Edition. A new chapter in the lives of Yuki and Naruse begins. And as Naruse feared, Yuki keeps getting caught up in all kinds of drama-with her neighbors, her part-time job, and…that mysterious hottie who takes a keen interest in her! Since he can't be by her side all day, every day, how will Naruse handle the stress of everyone and their mother wanting to butt into his Yuki time…?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

NOV237713

(W) Mami Orikasa (A) Mami Orikasa

"She's the only one I can be sweet to unconditionally." Nanami and Suzumura's relationship has been inadvertently found out by their parents! The couple finally comes clean to them, and while Nanami is nervous, it seems they had already noticed…not only that, but Suzumura also comes out with a shocking revelation! Nanami feels dejected that she was the only one who didn't know, but…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

TEASING MASTER TAKAGI SAN GN VOL 19

YEN PRESS

NOV237727

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto

The youth comedy where the gap of love is closed half a step at a time! Can Nishikata face Takagi-san with a new haircut-one that nobody, not even he has seen? Mano-chan's little lie raises the tension, as hearts pound in the lunchroom scene. Then, Takagi-san's uncharacteristic absence leads Nishikata to call on her and deliver some printouts, and he finds himself in her room! What might happen next!? Finally, in a depart from tradition, an episode where the pair begin to call each other by their first names! The previously unchanging distance between the two appears to slowly draw closer. Be it Nishikata's courage, or Takagi-san's warm smile-half step by half step, that distance continues to shrink in volume 19!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

YOUTH ROMANTIC COMEDY WRONG EXPECTED GN VOL 21

YEN PRESS

NOV237736

(W) Wataru Watari (A) Ponkan 8, Naomichi Io

"Let me throw your life out of alignment." The prom goes off without a hitch, and Yukino announces the end of the Service Club's activities. Hachiman just can't accept it, though. Hachiman's actions are a big surprise, but what are they…??

In Shops: May 22, 2024

YOWAMUSHI PEDAL GN VOL 25

YEN PRESS

NOV237737

(W) Wataru Watanabe

Only one more day. This time tomorrow, the outcome of the Inter-High will be decided, and a new champion will be crowned! Will Sohoku hold onto their title? Will Hakone regain their former glory? Or will the dark horse Kyoto-Fushimi steal the show??

In Shops: May 22, 2024

NO GAME NO LIFE CHAPTER 2 EASTER UNION GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237714

(W) Yuu Kamiya (A) Ryu Naitou

The manga adaptation of the hit light novel series enters its second chapter!? Summoned by a boy who calls himself God in a world where games decide everything, the prodigy gamer siblings Sora and Shiro quickly rise to the top of human society. Having secured a future for the nation of Elkia and humankind in this world, the siblings set their sights on a new prize-the Eastern Union. It's finally time to challenge the other races!?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

GOD OF NISHI YUIGAHAMA STATION LIGHT NOVEL HC

YEN PRESS

NOV237701

(W) Takeshi Murase

On the first day of spring, a train derails, causing numerous deaths. Two months later, rumors spread of a ghost at Nishiyuigahama Station with the power to send others back in time to the day of terrible accident. The story attracts a woman who lost her fiancé, a man who lost his father, and a boy who lost his unrequited love. A chance to go back, to see those dear to them, seems almost too good to be true. What will they do now that they have it?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

BRUNHILD DRAGONSLAYER LIGHT NOVEL HC

YEN PRESS

NOV237683

(W) Yuiko Agarizaki

Eden… A place of perfection… A place where man and beast live side by side in harmony… Eden's protector, the silver dragon, regularly visits retribution upon those who would bring harm to paradise. But when the dragon discovers a human girl on the shores of Eden, he decides to raise her as his own. He teaches her that if she is to be welcomed into God's Kingdom after death, she must not harbor hatred in her heart. But when the dragon's life is mercilessly snuffed out by human machinations, the girl must choose whether to heed the dragon's dying wish and stay the course of righteousness…or walk a path of vengeance.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DURARARA SIDE STORY LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN PRESS

NOV237693

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Suzuhito Yasuda

This collection of short stories and vignettes provides nine tales of not-so-ordinary life in Ikebukuro, including some reminiscing at Celty and Shinra's big hotpot party, the coming-of-age ceremony of the older Raira gang, and another supernatural visitor to Tokyo!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX NT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV237676

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A) Kiyotaka Haimura

As the dust settles from their encounter with the Freshman, Touma Kamijou, Shiage Hamazura, and Accelerator finally cross paths in Academy City. It won't be long before these three find themselves with yet another challenge on their hands-explaining what the heck they've been doing to everyone who was worried about them! The boys have survived more than one scrape with death but it's anyone's guess if they'll live through this…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

ASTREA RECORD NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV237679

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Kakage

Orario's worse nightmare comes true-the Evils mounted an attack on the Labyrinth City itself. Following a terrible massacre, the city's brave adventurers find themselves assailed on all sides, but there's no end to the relentless villains. Worse, the defenders are being condemned by the very people that are trying to protect. Ryu's sense of justice was already wavering after losing a dear friend. Will it be strong enough to endure the dark days to come?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

KUNON SORCERER CAN SEE THROUGH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237711

(W) Umikaze Minamino (A) Laruha

Genius sorcerer Kunon has gotten his business on track and won the rare honor of concurrent membership in three of the school's factions. Now, he plans to start joint research projects with his illustrious upperclassmen, including on methods for breathing underwater. This topic eventually expands into a proposal to search for sunken treasure, and Kunon heads out to the ocean! The blind sorcerer's repertoire continues to grow as he delves further into the mysteries of magic, defying all common sense!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HELL MODE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN PRESS

NOV237704

(W) Hamuo (A) Mo

Diving straight into the Rohzenheim War! Rohzenheim, nation of the elves, is under attack by the Demon Lord Army and on the verge of total annihilation. Heeding the requests of his home country and Sophialoneh-crown princess of Rohzenheim and No-life Gamer newcomer-Allen and his companions decide to join the fight and save the elves. When they land on the elven continent, however, they find the capital already fallen, the front line on the verge of crumbling, and one of the few remaining cities overflowing with wounded and refugees. To make matters worse, they learn that the enemy's top general is a Demonic Deity who has already defeated Hero Helmios before! The Demon Lord Army is far more numerous and much more powerful than anything they've ever encountered before! Can the No-life Gamers truly prevail against a force of three million?!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DEATH ABILITY OVERPOWERED NO ONE STAND CHANCE LN SC VOL 04

YEN PRESS

NOV237689

(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Chisato Naruse

After being summoned to another world, Yogiri and Tomochika were abandoned by their classmates as bait to distract a rampaging dragon. Thanks to Yogiri's ability to cause instant death with a single thought, the two of them survived and made the arduous journey to reunite with their classmates in the capital city. Although they overcame tremendous danger along the way, rejoining the other students is still only the beginning. From the intricate schemes of the Sages Yogiri inadvertently made into his enemies, to being stalked by Ayaka Shinozaki, a synthetic classmate who acquired the power of a dragon and swore to take revenge on them all, to the machinations of Lute, the spawn of a monster Yogiri slew, who is now bent on releasing yet another Dark God imprisoned beneath the city, there is no shortage of people determined to kill them. Somehow, the unlikely duo must juggle these threats while attempting to draw out the Sage Sion in hopes of discovering how to make it back home.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

PRINCESS CONVENIENT PLOT DEVICES SC NOVEL VOL 05

YEN PRESS

NOV237718

(W) Mamecyoro (A) Mitsuya Fuji

Princess Octavia and Prince Sirius set off on their official survey of the castle town. All the while, they brace for an attack by anti-royalists. In truth, Octavia is doing everything she can think of to create an opportunity for them to strike! She hopes to prove Klifford's loyalty by his response to such threats. Rather than being a nuisance, Octavia's scheming might be exactly what they need. Her efforts reveal hidden agendas, family secrets, and lost memories-with all clues pointing to enemies among those closest to the royals.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN CHILDHOOD FRIEND LN SC VOL 06

YEN PRESS

NOV237696

(W) Kennoji (A) Fly

Hina's film is done, completing another big step toward her dream, and suddenly, the second semester is upon them. The cultural festival, fireworks festival, and summer vacation have been bringing Hina and Ryou closer than ever. On the other hand, Ai and Shizuka haven't given up on love. While these girls struggle with their one-sided feelings, Hina becomes more aggressive when it comes to her own…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SPY CLASSROOM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN PRESS

NOV237723

(W) Takemachi (A) Tomari

After suffering a devastating betrayal, the spy team Lamplight must pull themselves together and hurry toward the Fend Commonwealth. Meanwhile, one girl is forced to turn the entire world against her…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

WOLF & PARCHMENT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08

YEN PRESS

NOV237734

(W) Isuna Hasekura

After resolving a major source of tension in the Winfiel Kingdom, Col and Myuri have certainly earned their rest. Their respite doesn't last for very long though because a messenger has come looking for the Twilight Cardinal with news about a conference eighty years in the making. Their destination will be the city of learning and books where there seems to be an uproar surrounding…another wolf girl?!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

BANISHED HEROES PARTY QUIET LIFE COUNTRYSIDE NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN PRESS

NOV237680

(W) Zappon (A) Yasumo

The trouble with Van the Hero has finally passed, but Red's still got plenty to worry about. Learning that Tanta has the Divine Blessing of the Cardinal has left Red wondering what he can do for the young boy as the Guide. But thinking in the dead of summer is pretty annoying. Why bother when he can just take a vacation on a southern island instead?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

REIGN OF SEVEN SPELLBLADES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN PRESS

NOV237719

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Ruria Miyuki

With a lengthy vacation before their fourth year begins, the Sword Roses set out to visit several nations within the Union. But between the boat rides, cultural exchanges, and bonding experiences, there's just one thought on every friend's mind-this may be their final chance to enjoy time outside of Kimberly.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY NOVEL SC VOL 21

YEN PRESS

NOV237690

(W) Hiro Ainana

After seeing off the hero, Satou and the party visit Parion Province's Village of Adepts. But soon after their arrival, students begin to go missing. The disappearances seem to be connected to a Holy Woman and a mysterious ritual. Can everyone's favorite problem-solver crack yet another case?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 22

YEN PRESS

NOV237709

(W) Tsutomu Sato (A) Kana Ishida

The Ten Master Clans and the Eighteen Support Clans have gathered for a conference to raise concerns about Tatsuya's behavior. His official position is that all his actions were necessary to protect Miyuki and he has the full support of the Yotsuba, including the current head of the clan, Maya. Naturally, some of the other families are not so easily convinced. And while this captures everyone's attention, Mitsuya Shiina vanishes without a trace, kicking off yet another incident that may affect more than just First High…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DEMON SWORD MASTER EXCALIBUR ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 10

YEN PRESS

NOV237691

(W) Daigo Murasaki (A) Kayahara

"Ah, you've come to uphold your promise, Leonis."? The Queen of Shadows' plan has been thwarted, but that hardly means the end of the Void threat or the mysteries surrounding it. While Riselia and the others head for the capital of the Rognas Kingdom, ancient enemies prowl its ruins, and the return of the eighth Dark Lord looms. What awaits in the remains from a thousand years ago, and what are the Voids and their masters truly after?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

GUILLOTINE BRIDE LIGHT NOVEL SC #1

YEN PRESS

NOV237702

(W) Daigo Murasaki (A) Kayahara

Rinne has been sentenced to death. That's where the dragon princess' story should have ended. Instead, she's blown out of the sky en route to her execution and winds up in front of Ryuunosuke. The young boy has no time to be shocked by this wild development because the dragon girl needs him to lend her a hand-in marriage! For the sake of the world, Ryuunosuke has to marry Rinne and smother her with love because if he fails to keep her in check, the entire human race will probably go extinct…!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

PERKS OF BEING AN S CLASS HEROINE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237716

(W) Irinbi (A) Grrr

From cooking to alchemy to even brewing tea, Ailette Rodeline is a certifiable child prodigy-but she's got a secret weapon on her side: she's a transmigrator! Having purchased an insurance package at the moment of her untimely death, Ailette has the perks of a top-tier support system and item shop to fall back on…and she's going to need all the help she can get! Will Ailette be able to survive in the world of a notoriously brutal time-loop novel or will she rise to the challenge and prove herself to be an S-class heroine?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

TIED TO YOU GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV237728

(W) Chelliace (A) What

Wooseo Shin was never one to believe in fate…until a ring of red thread appears around his finger, that is! This ring marks a person's meeting of their soulmate, and with it, neither can fall asleep if the other is absent. This development is not a welcome one for Wooseo, who decides to keep it from his close friend and crush Jiseok Kang at all costs. Because as fate would have it, the person with Wooseo's matching set is Jigeon Kang-Jiseok's older brother! When Jigeon proposes that they start sharing a bed, if only to combat their joint insomnia, Wooseo reluctantly accepts…but as the two spend more and more time together, feelings start to get messy. Will Wooseo be able to survive his new life tangled up in between these two brothers?!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

UNHOLY BLOOD GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV237730

(W) Lina Lim

Hell-bent on revenge, Hayan tracks down Father Michael's killer to the Red Bomb Club-the base for one of the angels of death, Luci. Alone, Hayan effortlessly unleashes her wrath on his half-blood army, but Luci himself? He's a different story. Having been given the blood of a pureblood vampire called "God," Luci is more powerful than any enemy Hayan has faced before…but Hayan is no easy prey herself, and she's determined to protect her siblings and get rid of the threat, once and for all. There's just one small hitch-detective Euntae has caught wind of her raid, and he's headed straight over to arrest her!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

STAR SEEKERS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237724

(W) HYBE

After all awakening to their magical abilities, the boys have agreed to train their newly awakened magical abilities under the Dragon Sect while resuming their idol activities. However, Soule's visions seem to indicate that the Dragon Sect hasn't been entirely truthful in their explanation of the Dragon of the End. Just what is it the Dragon Sect wants from the Boys of Destiny? In Shops: May 22, 2024

VILLAINESS TURNS THE HOURGLASS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV237731

(W) Sansobee (A) Antstudio

Amidst the feelings of self-doubt and helplessness caused by Oscar's sudden betrayal, Aria discovers that it was Lady Isis who was pulling the strings all along. Although Aria failed to win Oscar over in the end, she received a sudden invitation to the gathering of intellectuals from the mysterious Asher, whose intentions remain unclear and suspicious at best. Though it piques her interest, can she really trust Lord Asher?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

A BUSINESS PROPOSAL GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

NOV237675

(W) Haehwa (A) NARAK

The big day is finally here. Taemu takes Hari to meet his grandfather and receive his blessing…only to be met with stone-cold rejection from the stubborn old timer. But Hari has no intention of giving up. Fishing, hiking, watching dramas-if it means getting on his good side, she'll do it all! Meanwhile, Sunghoon faces a crisis of his own when Yeongsuh's father confronts the secretary who dares date his daughter… In Shops: May 22, 2024

WORLD AFTER THE FALL GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

NOV237735

(W) singNsong (A) Undead Gamja

Despite all the setbacks, preparations for Jaehwan's Abyss Expedition are finally complete! But before they can set out, they must raid the Recovery Palace to prevent an invasion from the Great Realm during their absence. Though Jaehwan's group has trained for this moment, they find themselves facing enemies far beyond what they could have imagined. And to make matters worse, there's a dream demon working with the opposition…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

