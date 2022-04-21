Sholly Fisch & Jason Crosby's Garbage Pail Kids VS Madballs Comic

Longstanding comic book writer Sholly Fisch of Superman, Star Wars, Scooby-Doo, Mighty Mouse, and Looney Tunes is writing a new IP crossover series for Dynamite Entertainment, Garbage Pail Kids Vs Madballs, with recent Garbage Pail Kids trading card artist Jason Crosby, with covers by longstanding Garbage Pail Kids artist, Joe Simko and James Groman.

"Let's just say that, no matter which side you're on, you'll find stuff to make you laugh. And, if you're not careful, you may get splattered with slime or toxic waste, too," said writer Sholly Fisch. "I try to have my work full of energy, movement, and splattered goop, so honestly, drawing these two franchises is right up my alley," said artist Jason Crosby. "My work isn't subtle, and I hope it explodes off the page."

"The Garbage Pail Kids and Madballs share much of the same 'twisted' DNA; an irreverent 80's sensibility, outrageous artwork and loyal fan bases that remain passionate to this day." says Ira Friedman, who oversees GPK licensing at Topps. "It comes as no surprise that the anticipation and excitement for this comics crossover is off the charts." "Madballs vs Garbage Pail Kids has been one of my favorite projects to-date," said Carlos Villagra, Creative Director of Cloudco Entertainment. "Growing up with these gross, wacky, nasty brands in the 80s, and then being able to bring them to life through an awesome collaboration with Dynamite – the whole experience has really been a dream come true."

Garbage Pail Kids is a trading card set from Topps, originally produced from 1985 to 1988, as a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls, which were popular at the time. The series has been revived a number of times, including a collector comic book from Topps last decade. Topps was sued by the owners of the Cabbage Patch Kids, ending in a settlement in which Topps agreed to change the base character design and amend their logo.

Madballs is a series of toy foam balls from AmToy, now represented by their parent company Cloudco Entertainment. Also debuting in the mid-eighties, revived twenty years later by Art Asylum and then again in recent years by Just Play, Inc, they share a similar gross-out humour vibe with Garbage Pail Kids. They also had previous comic books, as well as cartoons and a ZX Spectrum game I remember fondly.

Madballs Vs Garbage Pail Kids #1 is published by Dynamite Entertainment in July.