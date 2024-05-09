Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc vs vampires, elseworlds

DC vs. Vampires: World War V Versus Blood Hunt

Marvel Comics is all about the vampires right now. So clearly, DC Comics wants a bit of that with DC Vs Vampires: World War V.

Marvel Comics is all about the vampires right now. So clearly, DC Comics wants a bit of that. And giving details for the return of DC Vs Vampires with World War V from their new Elseworlds line on the 14th of August by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt in a 12-issue series going beyond the original DC vs. Vampires and DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War.

"It's the dead of winter, and any hope for a fragile truce between the Green Arrow-led human heroes and vampire queen Barbara Gordon's army has been dashed by Damian Wayne and his guerrilla fighters. Damian is the only one fighting back against the bloodthirsty hordes, leaving Green Arrow with a choice: Does he stand and fight or sacrifice the boy in the name of peace? Not only will this new Elseworlds series build upon the compelling storylines from the previous DC vs. Vampires series, but readers can also expect to see reimagined versions of current DC Super Heroes in this dark and terrifying world."

"The debut issue features a main cover by series artist Schmidt, with variant covers by Steve Beach, Jae Lee, Riley Rossmo, and Nikola Čižmešija, plus a foil variant cover by Homare."

"DC vs. Vampires: World War V, a twelve-issue series by Matthew Rosenberg & Otto Schmidt. DC vs. Vampires was the brutal first chapter in a larger war for the fate of Earth! In this upcoming sequel by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, sunlight is restored to the Earth, but was it too late? As a new Ice Age dawns, humanity faces their most deadly threat yet—Barbara Gordon Queen of the Vampires! Set six months after the main series, the vampires block out the sun and freeze the whole world."

