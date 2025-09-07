Posted in: Clothing, Collectibles, Comics, Manga, Pop Culture, Viz Media | Tagged:

SHONEN JUMP SHOP Coming to Los Angeles for One Month Only

The legendary SHONEN JUMP SHOP is coming to Los Angeles for one month only, from September 6th to October 5th, selling manga merch.

Official Shonen Jump merchandise from top series like One Piece, Naruto, and Jujutsu Kaisen will be available.

Exclusive LA-only apparel and collectibles, including limited-edition tees and tote bags, can be snagged onsite.

Located at Del Amo Fashion Center, the event is organized by Viz Media for hardcore manga and anime fans.

The SHONEN JUMP SHOP, an officially licensed store authorized by Shueisha that handles original manga merchandise from popular Weekly Shonen Jump series, will make its U.S. debut from Japan and open sales in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, the legendary manga and anime-oriented store is making the jump from Japan to the U.S.—bringing its coveted, Japan-only drops straight to Los Angeles with a one-month-only pop-up with rare, officially licensed drops. Expect posters, clothing, figures, pins, and anything you can think of.

From September 6 to October 5, fans can shop Japan's hottest gear, including rare apparel, collectibles, and accessories from iconic franchises such as One Piece, Sakamoto Days, Blue Box, Hunter x Hunter, Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, Gintama, Haikyu!!, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, The New Prince of Tennis, and Kaiju No. 8. Plus, limited-edition WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP logo tees and tote bags—snatch them fast, they're exclusive to the pop-up. There will also be a limited-run WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP logo tee and tote bag, exclusive to LA for now. Once they're gone, they're gone.

The SHONEN JUMP SHOP will be up from September 6th to October 5th, 2025, at:

Del Amo Fashion Center – Space 154

3525 W Carson St, Suite 154

Torrance, CA 90503

(Located near Mitsuwa and AMC Theatres)

Open daily during regular Del Amo Fashion Center hours:

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM MON – SAT

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM SUN

The shop is an event run by Viz Media, which publishes the US English-language version of Shonen Jump and the top shonen manga series. Nearly all of these are hit anime series, which drives fans to buy the manga after they discover the anime. We're assuming the SHONEN JUMP SHOP might sell the manga as well, but the merch is really where all the action is here. After all, you can never have enough hoodies, especially ones with your favourite anime characters printed on them.

