Silk Universe Shaken to Its Foundations in Silk #5 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Silk mini-series by Maurene Goo and Takeshi Miyazawa concludes with Silk #5, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. And as we've learned from over a decade of reporting on comic book news, it wouldn't be the grand finale of a comic if the character's universe wasn't shaken to its foundations by shocking revelations, and sure enough, that's exactly what the solicit promises for Silk #5. Will Silk ever be the same again after this? Well, for one thing, she won't have her own series anymore. That's a bummer. Check out the preview below.

SILK #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210674
JUN210676 – SILK #5 (OF 5) NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99
(W) Maurene Goo (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) R
ENTER THE DEMON!
•  It all comes down to this!!!
•  Silk has one chance to stop Kasha from unleashing an ancient demon god!
•  She'll have to join forces with an unlikely ally to do it.
•  And some shocking revelations turn Silk's world upside-down!
Rated T
In Shops: 8/4/2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.