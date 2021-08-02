Silk Universe Shaken to Its Foundations in Silk #5 [Preview]

The Silk mini-series by Maurene Goo and Takeshi Miyazawa concludes with Silk #5, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. And as we've learned from over a decade of reporting on comic book news, it wouldn't be the grand finale of a comic if the character's universe wasn't shaken to its foundations by shocking revelations, and sure enough, that's exactly what the solicit promises for Silk #5. Will Silk ever be the same again after this? Well, for one thing, she won't have her own series anymore. That's a bummer. Check out the preview below.

SILK #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

ENTER THE DEMON!

• It all comes down to this!!!

• Silk has one chance to stop Kasha from unleashing an ancient demon god!

• She'll have to join forces with an unlikely ally to do it.

• And some shocking revelations turn Silk's world upside-down!

Rated T

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $3.99