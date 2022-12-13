Simon Harrison's Shuk & Doode, Collected In Time For Christmas

Simon Harrison is best known for his work on 2000 AD. Co-creating the misbehaving demon-child Bradley, as well as drawing Strontium Dog, the first part of The Final Solution, in which Johnny Alpha died, as Carlos Ezquerra refused to draw that, the strip Revere and outside of 2000AD creating the book Kung Fu For Girls, and more recently The Boy, The Girl & The Tree and Dogon.

Now British small press publisher Dark And Golden Books is to collect and publish Simon Harrison's Shuk and Doode, his first ongoing comic strip from Computer and Video Games magazine published in 1998, and preceding his work on Strontium Dog work directly.

Shuk & Doode by Simon Harrison & Tim Crowfoot, Computer & Video Games Magazine #76-80 Dark & Golden Books are excited to collect the 1988 comic serial Shuk and Doode for the very first time. Unseen since its initial publication in the pages of Computer and Video Games magazine, Shuk and Doode is the wild and excessive misadventures of two demons who have escaped from hell, urban satanism, cat burglary and other moments from the night life of a big city. They grin! They leer! They stole my popcorn! Simon Harrison is the acclaimed artist of Revere, Bradley, and Strontium Dog in 2000AD, as well as Shadowfast in Warhammer Monthly and his own strip, Dogon, serialised on Instagram. Shuk and Doode represents his first continuing comic and was published immediately prior to his taking over Strontium Dog. All the tumultuous energy of line and explosive figure work can be found here in this important step in the development of a singular comic talent.

Art by Simon Harrison, story by Simon Harrison and Tim Crowfoot. Newly scanned from original issues of Computer & Video Games Magazine, this collection contains all 18 pages of published comics plus a new interview with Harrison, an introduction by Dark & Golden's Douglas Noble, contemporary letters, a bibliography and more. The first 100 orders of Shuk & Doode come with two art cards of a cover and a poster that Harrison also contributed to Computer and Video Games Magazine. Dark & Golden Books are dedicated to charting a less travelled course through the history of British comics, finding and celebrating mislaid and forgotten classics for the audience of today in new high-quality editions.

179mm x 230mm 28 pages, in black and white. Art scanned at 800 dpi on an Epson 11000XL Scanner. Comic printed on 115GSM uncoated paper by Comic Printing UK on an HP Indigo printer. Edited by Tom Oldham and Douglas Noble.