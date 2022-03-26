Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics

Simu Liu is the star of Marvel's Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, and he will be appearing in June at the combined ACE Experience/Awesome Con event held in Washington DC on June the 4th, alongside co-stars Meng'er Zhang and Florian Munteanu. However, the restrictions as to what Simu Liu will and will not sign suggest all manner of issues.

The show states that "Simu Liu will not sign any Master of Kung Fu comics or other comics deemed offensive. All autographs from Simu will be signed in English only." Shang-Chi first appeared in the Master Of Kung-Fu comic books that were published by Marvel Comics from the seventies through to the eighties, 125 issues all in, a considerable run. Shang Chi first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973, created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, and the title was changed to The Hands of Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu two issues later. The vast majority of Shang Chi appearances were in those issues, and Simu Liu has made it clear he won't sign any of them.

Why might they be considered offensive? Well, the phrase bandied about these days is that the comics are "of their time". While they have an East Asian protagonist, and admired creative runs by Doug Moench, Paul Gulacy and Mike Zeck, the comic books are steeped in "Yellow Peril" tropes of the day, with Shang-Chi's father actually being the embodiment of such, Fu Manchu, when Marvel had the licensed rights to the character. Indeed, Jim Starlin left the series after he was made aware by fellow comic book creator Larry Hama of the racist nature of the Fu Manchu novels.

The current Marvel comic books featuring Shang-Chi, now simply called Shang-Chi, written by Gene Luen Yang and drawn by Dike Ruan and Marcus To are more acceptable to be signed by Simu Liu. And here's the thing, it's not like he actually owes anyone a signature, anyone is clearly free to set boundaries over what they will or will not sign, this way people know in advance to avoid disappointment on the day. Oh and talking of which, here's what you are paying.

Simu Liu Photo Ops: $150

Simu Liu Autographs: $150

Meng'er Zhang Photo Ops: $75

Meng'er Zhang Autographs: $65

Florian Munteanu Photo Ops: $75

Florian Munteanu Autographs: $65

Simu Liu & Meng'er Zhang DUAL Photo Ops: $225

Simu Liu & Florian Munteanu DUAL Photo Ops: $225

Shang-Chi GROUP Photo Ops: $295

Which does mean that Simu Liu will be turning down a lot of money, so that he only signs things he is 100% happy with.