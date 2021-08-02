Sinestro Has a Threesome in Green Lantern #5 [Preview]

Green Lantern #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, so someone better wake Sinestro up and tell him he's on. Though it looks like Sinestro was getting pretty busy last night with two alien babes. Way to go, Sinestro! Too bad about that strategically-placed blanket though. Isn't it about time DC Comics revealed the Sinedick? What's Brian Azzarello up to lately? Check out the preview below.

GREEN LANTERN #5

DC Comics

0621DC108

0621DC109 – GREEN LANTERN #5 CVR B JULIET NNEKA CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

0621DC110 – GREEN LANTERN #5 CVR C FELIPE MASSAFERA THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang

As Far Sector's Jo Mullein begins to investigate the suspects most likely responsible for the destruction of the Green Lantern Corps, she winds up face-to-face with one of its greatest enemies—Sinestro. Was this the former Green Lantern's plan all along? Did he destroy the Green Lantern's Central Power Battery so his Sinestro Corps could take over the empty sectors of space? While Jo searches for answers, John Stewart attempts to fight his way out of the uncharted and unregulated dark sectors of space—with no ring to help protect or guide him. Searching for the other missing Lanterns, John realizes they may not all make it home.

In Shops: 8/3/2021

SRP: $4.99