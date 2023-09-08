Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: first second, graphic novel, President Of The Anime Club, Webtoon

Skate Fire 100 Creators Sign 2027 Deal For President of the Anime Club

President of the Anime Club by Stephanie Evangelista and Daigo Fukuda, is their debut queer coming-of-age YA graphic novel for 2027.

President of the Anime Club by Stephanie Evangelista and Daigo Fukuda, partners and co-creators of the Webtoon Skate Fire 100 from 2019-2021, is their debut queer coming-of-age YA graphic novel about a girl in her first year of high school who finds friendship and camaraderie with other anime lovers as she navigates her feelings between two new friends. The phrase "president of the anime club" is sometimes used in slang in an inclusive self-depracatory fashion, as something that is really important to those involved, but acknowledging that others may not be as see it so.

Kiara Valdez at First Second has bought world rights to President of the Anime Club to be published in… 2027. Yup, that's when graphic novel deals are currently being signed for. Stephanie Evangelista and Daigo Fukuda's agent Monica Rodriguez at Context Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

Stephanie Evangelista is an illustrator born and raised in Queens, New York, who graduated with a BFA in Illustration and a minor in Japanese from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2018. As well as Skate Fire 100, she created the Webtoon Do You Remember, running since 2021, under the name Mallowboo.

Daigo Fukuda graduated from FIT with a BFA in Illustration and as well as Skate Fire 100, is now working on another weekly Webtoon serialization, Lily Crown under the name Diggymungo.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds. Monica Rodriguez is Director of Brand Management at Context Literary Agency and a Junior Agent who focuses on uplifting underrepresented voices in publishing, specifically within the Latinx community.

