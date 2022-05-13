Skottie Young Explains His Stupid Fresh Mess in Image Comics Anthology

Stupid Fresh Mess is a cartoon by Skottie Young that has been appearing in the recent Image Comics 30th Anniversary Anthology, the second issue of which came out last week. On his Substack newsletter, he explained where it came from;

Years ago, I was going to make a run at a strip based on my family and the funny stuff that gets said between a couple, kids and parents, pets and even the wildlife that you see in your backyard. I called it STUPID FRESH MESS. (yes, long before I formed my company and gave it the same name.) I figured since i never really took that anywhere back then, this predicament that I got myself in would be a perfect opportunity to bring it to life. And just like that, that little kid with the paper route, delivering the comic strips in the newspapers everyday…is a cartoonist making them! These are coming out monthly in the IMAGE COMICS 30th ANNIVERSARY ANTHOLOGY and hopefully you all are enjoying home and I'll keep them going online after the 12 issues have been published. This anthology is filled with various comic stories from so many talented creators! Make sure you add this to your list for a taste of what a publisher like Image Comics has to offer.

The next issue will be out on the 29th of June, and you can read Skottie Young's Stupid Fresh Mess Substack right here.

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #1 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB220047

(W) Geoff Johns, Declan Shalvey, Wyatt Kennedy, Skottie Young, Mirka Andolfo, Brenden Fletcher, Kyle Higgins (A) Andrea Mutti, Declan Shalvey, Luana Vecchio, Mirka Andolfo, Erica Henderson, Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Marcello Costa, Igor Monti

SERIES PREMIERE! Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first Image comic with a year-long parade of all-new stories from some of the biggest and best names in comics! Featuring a combination of ongoing serials and standalone short stories, this inaugural issue kicks off with the first chapters of two 12-part stories: "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI and "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON-plus the opening installments of a trio of three-parters: "Gospel for a New Century" by WYATT KENNEDY & LUANA VECCHIO, "Loop / Hopeless" by MIRKA ANDOLFO, and "Shift" by KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO. Plus plus! A first look at DECLAN SHALVEY's upcoming OLD DOG series and an original ongoing comic strip by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: $5.99 IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #2 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR220230

(W) Geoff Johns, W. Maxwell Prince, Wyatt Kennedy, Skottie Young, Mirka Andolfo, Brenden Fletcher, Chris Giarrusso, Kyle Higgins, Wesley Craig, Patrick Kindlon (A) Andrea Mutti, Martin Morazzo, Luana Vecchio, Wesley Craig, Maurizio Rosenzweig (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

The celebration of Image Comics' 30th anniversary continues with the second issue in a 12-issue anthology, featuring all-new stories by some of the biggest and best names in comics! This issue features the second chapters of two 12-part stories: "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI and "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERIC HENDERSON, plus the second installments of three shorter serials: "Gospel for a New Century" by WYATT KENNEDY & LUANA VECCHIO, "Hopeless" by MIRKA ANDOLFO, and "Shift" by KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO. Plus! An all-new ICE CREAM MAN short story by W. MAXWELL PRINCE and MART N MORAZZO, the beginning of WESLEY CRAIG's KAYA, the opening installment of a 10-part serial by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, and the continuation of the all-new ongoing comic strip by SKOTTIE YOUNG!In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $5.99 IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #3 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220204

(W) Geoff Johns, John Arcudi, Wyatt Kennedy, Skottie Young, Mirka Andolfo, Brenden Fletcher, Chris Giarrusso, Kyle Higgins, Wes Craig, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel (A) Andrea Mutti, Luana Vecchio, Mirka Andolfo, Erica Henderson, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Wesley Craig, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel (A/CA) James Harren

This issue features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Shift" by KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO, and the final chapters of "Gospel for a New Century" by WYATT KENNEDY & LUANA VECCHIO, and "Hopeless" by MIRKA ANDOLFO. Plus! An all-new RUMBLE short by JOHN ARCUDI & JAMES HARREN, WES CRAIG's KAYA, DEAN HASPIEL's BILLY DOGMA, CHRIS GIARRUSSO's G-MAN, and the continuation of "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: $5.99 IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #4 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY220235

(W) Maria Llovet, Geoff Johns, Skottie Young, Brenden Fletcher, Kyle Higgins, Wes Craig, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel, Sean Lewis, Mirka Andolfo (A) Andrea Mutti, Maria Llovet, Skottie Young, Erica Henderson, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel, Ben Mackey, Mirka Andolfo (A/CA) Wes Craig

Our year-long celebration of Image Comics' 30th anniversary continues! This issue features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, and the final chapters of WES CRAIG's "Kaya", KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO's "Shift" and MIRKA ANDOLFO's "Hopeless." Plus: The beginning of MARIA LLOVET's three-part serial "All the Things We Didn't Do Last Night," "Makeshift Patriot" by SEAN LEWIS & BENJAMIN MACKEY, and the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: $5.99